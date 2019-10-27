Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
BS&J Builders Inc. to Thomas Joseph Cirigliano and Rashelle Ann Cirigliano, Trustees under the Cirigliano Family Living Trust, property Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $163,000
Edward W. Yates III and Amanda Bea Yates to Paul E. Blackman and Elvira C. Blackman, lots Cedar Hollow subdivision, phase I, $190,000
Joseph Houston Rierson and Kasey M. Rierson to Stephanie Newby, lot Forestfield subdivision, $144,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Larry Smith to Eric Nathaniel Witt and Melanie Lyn Collins Witt, lots Barnes Heights (on Chandler Drive), $112,500
CMH Homes Inc. to Jeffrey L. Grove and Pamela J. Grove, lot Westerleigh Park $179,000
Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Joshua T. Hanks and Elizabeth Wagoner Hanks, lot The Landing, $139,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Robert Demetrius Kent to Thomas David Mitchell Jr. and Helen Dantzler Mitchell, lot The Country, phase II, $250,000
DFP Madison LLC, of NC, to April H. Duggins, property Wilson and Nichols streets, (at US-Hwy. 220), $70,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Dwayne R. Smith and Omilade Davis, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Dwayne Smith, to State of North Carolina, 37 acres “Division of Billie Buck Smith Land,” $89,000
William I. Smith to State of North Carolina, 37.11 acres “Division of Billie Buck Smith Land,” $89,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Charles E. Jones and Cynthia R. Jones to Jacob L. Strader, lot Linville Drive, $127,000
George Keith Melvin and Janis G. Melvin to Rockford Properties, LLC, lots Annruston Park, $74,000
John E. Harris and Dorothy Harris to Robert Carl Dunn Jr. and Bobbie P. Dunn, lot Brooks Road, $43,000
David Dodd and Ruby Lewis-Dodd to Robert Carl Dunn Jr. and Bobbie P. Dunn, lot Jewell Road, $43,000
Francisco J. Garcia Jr. and Amanda Travis Garcia to William A. Durham Jr., lot NC-2363, $24,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Michael Scott McMasters and Tina W. McMasters, lot River Run, phase III, $10,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
George S. Bahar and Iraima Bahar to Danielle Jenise Leonard, lot Univeristy Estates, map #2, $158,000
Lynn Dale Caillouet to Stephen Michael Yanotti II and Claudia Moore, as joint tenants with rights or survivorship, lot Longhook Road, $34,000
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
Leigh Coffer Love to BHI Real Estate, LLC, of Virginia, one acre Candy Creek Road (or NC-2627), $60,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Latonya D. Boyd Davis vs. Antonio De Warren Davis
Octavia Nicole Cagle vs. Willie Oscar Miebry
Sharon Ann Peace vs. Richard Thomas Peace
Victoria Arnett-Fenwick vs. Torren Omar Brandon Fenwick
Hailey Marie Cook Bowman vs. Bryson Lee Bowman
Ronald Dean Emory vs. Angela Hawkins Emory
Charles Jeremy Johnson vs. Angela Joyner Johnson
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Stephen Raymond Hosier from Amber Lynn Hosier
Andrea Nichole Spaulding from Robert Henry Spaulding III
Hailey Rebecca Brandon from Bradford Cameron Powell
Ly Than Pham from Phi Andy Ly
Clarence Eugene Smith from Beverly Ann Smith
Tony Glenn Simpson Jr. from Anna Marie Kinky Simpson
