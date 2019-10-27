Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

BS&J Builders Inc. to Thomas Joseph Cirigliano and Rashelle Ann Cirigliano, Trustees under the Cirigliano Family Living Trust, property Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $163,000

Edward W. Yates III and Amanda Bea Yates to Paul E. Blackman and Elvira C. Blackman, lots Cedar Hollow subdivision, phase I, $190,000

Joseph Houston Rierson and Kasey M. Rierson to Stephanie Newby, lot Forestfield subdivision, $144,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Larry Smith to Eric Nathaniel Witt and Melanie Lyn Collins Witt, lots Barnes Heights (on Chandler Drive), $112,500

CMH Homes Inc. to Jeffrey L. Grove and Pamela J. Grove, lot Westerleigh Park $179,000

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Joshua T. Hanks and Elizabeth Wagoner Hanks, lot The Landing, $139,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Robert Demetrius Kent to Thomas David Mitchell Jr. and Helen Dantzler Mitchell, lot The Country, phase II, $250,000

DFP Madison LLC, of NC, to April H. Duggins, property Wilson and Nichols streets, (at US-Hwy. 220), $70,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Dwayne R. Smith and Omilade Davis, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Dwayne Smith, to State of North Carolina, 37 acres “Division of Billie Buck Smith Land,” $89,000

William I. Smith to State of North Carolina, 37.11 acres “Division of Billie Buck Smith Land,” $89,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Charles E. Jones and Cynthia R. Jones to Jacob L. Strader, lot Linville Drive, $127,000

George Keith Melvin and Janis G. Melvin to Rockford Properties, LLC, lots Annruston Park, $74,000

John E. Harris and Dorothy Harris to Robert Carl Dunn Jr. and Bobbie P. Dunn, lot Brooks Road, $43,000

David Dodd and Ruby Lewis-Dodd to Robert Carl Dunn Jr. and Bobbie P. Dunn, lot Jewell Road, $43,000

Francisco J. Garcia Jr. and Amanda Travis Garcia to William A. Durham Jr., lot NC-2363, $24,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Michael Scott McMasters and Tina W. McMasters, lot River Run, phase III, $10,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

George S. Bahar and Iraima Bahar to Danielle Jenise Leonard, lot Univeristy Estates, map #2, $158,000

Lynn Dale Caillouet to Stephen Michael Yanotti II and Claudia Moore, as joint tenants with rights or survivorship, lot Longhook Road, $34,000

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

Leigh Coffer Love to BHI Real Estate, LLC, of Virginia, one acre Candy Creek Road (or NC-2627), $60,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Latonya D. Boyd Davis vs. Antonio De Warren Davis

Octavia Nicole Cagle vs. Willie Oscar Miebry

Sharon Ann Peace vs. Richard Thomas Peace

Victoria Arnett-Fenwick vs. Torren Omar Brandon Fenwick

Hailey Marie Cook Bowman vs. Bryson Lee Bowman

Ronald Dean Emory vs. Angela Hawkins Emory

Charles Jeremy Johnson vs. Angela Joyner Johnson

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Stephen Raymond Hosier from Amber Lynn Hosier

Andrea Nichole Spaulding from Robert Henry Spaulding III

Hailey Rebecca Brandon from Bradford Cameron Powell

Ly Than Pham from Phi Andy Ly

Clarence Eugene Smith from Beverly Ann Smith

Tony Glenn Simpson Jr. from Anna Marie Kinky Simpson

