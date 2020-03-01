Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Nathaniel Arthur Cleaveland and Danielle Helen Cleaveland to Derrick Goss and Line Valerie Goss, property Greensboro National Golf Course, phase II, on Cleek Drive, $480,000
Betty McCormick Webb, a Free Trader, and James Edward Fowler, a Free Trader, to Annette M. Morris, lot Old Mill Estates, section 6, $320,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Barney William Walker Jr. to JMG Properties of Eden, LLC, lots Map of Oakland, section 7, $15,000
Second Star Farms, LLC, to Beatrice M. Young and Thomas Young, lots Carolina Heights Development, on Clarkway Avenue, $60,000
Melvin Wayne Evans and Tammy F. Evans to Angel Omar Contreras Ovando and Ashley Nicole Ovando, lots Creekridge, phase 7, $120,000
Larry Lee Leonard Jr. to Jeremy A. Sobulefsky and Karla M. Sobulefsky, lot Washburn Avenue, $120,000
Brian E. Garrabrant and April Garrabrant to Richard Hodge and Eunice R. Griffin, lot Maryland Avenue, $27,000
Diane E. Galloway to Helen Stanley, lot Grand Oaks, section B, $42,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Barry W. Welch to Ashley Nicole Bailey and Jacob T. Floyd, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Mineral Springs Road, $110,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Javon Eugene Fullwood to 5D Properties, LLC, lot East Main Street, $90,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Timothy Wayne Hopper to Joe W. Harrelson and Mildred H. Harrelson, 4.06 acres Blueberry Road, $274,000
Donald Russell Williams and Bonnye M. Williams to Matthew G. Thompson, lot Camp Dan Valley Road, $127,500
Kane Consulting Inc. to Jesse Owen Evans, property NC-150, $67,500
Sharon E. Reilly and Matthew B. Reilly to James Gannon, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $320,000
Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, of NC, to Dennis M. Simpson, lot South Main Street, $75,000
Timothy D. Wyatt and Robin P. Wyatt to Garulie, LLC, lot Harden Street, $30,000
Inez T. Arthur to Garulie, LLC, lot Rosemont Drive, $53,000
James Adam Bray and Megan K. Bray to Ms. Hannah E. Fleming, property Lenora Oakley Estate, $117,500
Alan Ray Fagg II to Ryan D. Trent, lot Lick Fork Creek Acres, $83,000
SECURE Inc. to MLW Investment Properties, LLC, lot Brooks Road, $30,000
Odyssefs K. Yanis and Nellie Elizabeth Yanis to Roger G. Ragland Sr. and Beverly H. Ragland, lot Courtland Avenue, $123,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Kwasi Owusu vs. Shelia Aziz
Amber Lyne Kissinger vs. Steven Wayne Nelson Jr.
Luke Joseph O’Neill vs. Nicole Margaret O’Neill
Heath Lawton Talley vs. Kristin Eileen Talley
Tracy Lynn C. Smith vs. Roy Duane Smith
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Melanie Maria Darling from Aaron Preston Darling
Terrence Keith Moyer from Jenifer R. Moyer
Denise Graves Atkins from Stephen Douglas Atkins
Joshua Wrenn from Ashley Wrenn
Shannon H. Manuel from Kristie S. Manuel
Keith Ray Jackson from Melinda Dawn Jackson
Erik Matthew Jones from Jasmine Iris Jones
