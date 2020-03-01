Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Nathaniel Arthur Cleaveland and Danielle Helen Cleaveland to Derrick Goss and Line Valerie Goss, property Greensboro National Golf Course, phase II, on Cleek Drive, $480,000

Betty McCormick Webb, a Free Trader, and James Edward Fowler, a Free Trader, to Annette M. Morris, lot Old Mill Estates, section 6, $320,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Barney William Walker Jr. to JMG Properties of Eden, LLC, lots Map of Oakland, section 7, $15,000

Second Star Farms, LLC, to Beatrice M. Young and Thomas Young, lots Carolina Heights Development, on Clarkway Avenue, $60,000

Melvin Wayne Evans and Tammy F. Evans to Angel Omar Contreras Ovando and Ashley Nicole Ovando, lots Creekridge, phase 7, $120,000

Larry Lee Leonard Jr. to Jeremy A. Sobulefsky and Karla M. Sobulefsky, lot Washburn Avenue, $120,000

Brian E. Garrabrant and April Garrabrant to Richard Hodge and Eunice R. Griffin, lot Maryland Avenue, $27,000

Diane E. Galloway to Helen Stanley, lot Grand Oaks, section B, $42,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Barry W. Welch to Ashley Nicole Bailey and Jacob T. Floyd, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Mineral Springs Road, $110,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Javon Eugene Fullwood to 5D Properties, LLC, lot East Main Street, $90,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Timothy Wayne Hopper to Joe W. Harrelson and Mildred H. Harrelson, 4.06 acres Blueberry Road, $274,000

Donald Russell Williams and Bonnye M. Williams to Matthew G. Thompson, lot Camp Dan Valley Road, $127,500

Kane Consulting Inc. to Jesse Owen Evans, property NC-150, $67,500

Sharon E. Reilly and Matthew B. Reilly to James Gannon, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $320,000

Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, of NC, to Dennis M. Simpson, lot South Main Street, $75,000

Timothy D. Wyatt and Robin P. Wyatt to Garulie, LLC, lot Harden Street, $30,000

Inez T. Arthur to Garulie, LLC, lot Rosemont Drive, $53,000

James Adam Bray and Megan K. Bray to Ms. Hannah E. Fleming, property Lenora Oakley Estate, $117,500

Alan Ray Fagg II to Ryan D. Trent, lot Lick Fork Creek Acres, $83,000

SECURE Inc. to MLW Investment Properties, LLC, lot Brooks Road, $30,000

Odyssefs K. Yanis and Nellie Elizabeth Yanis to Roger G. Ragland Sr. and Beverly H. Ragland, lot Courtland Avenue, $123,000

Divorces filed

Kwasi Owusu vs. Shelia Aziz

Amber Lyne Kissinger vs. Steven Wayne Nelson Jr.

Luke Joseph O’Neill vs. Nicole Margaret O’Neill

Heath Lawton Talley vs. Kristin Eileen Talley

Tracy Lynn C. Smith vs. Roy Duane Smith

Divorces granted

Melanie Maria Darling from Aaron Preston Darling

Terrence Keith Moyer from Jenifer R. Moyer

Denise Graves Atkins from Stephen Douglas Atkins

Joshua Wrenn from Ashley Wrenn

Shannon H. Manuel from Kristie S. Manuel

Keith Ray Jackson from Melinda Dawn Jackson

Erik Matthew Jones from Jasmine Iris Jones

