Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Carlos A. Garcia Sr. and Rebecca T. Garcia to J.K.W. Boardwalk Inc., tract W. Lee Carter III, Southern C’s Farm, $1.8 million

Macey Blake Reid and Charles C. Reid to Kacie E. Wilson, 1.006 acres +/- “Survey Plat for Jerome and Robin Wilson,” $71,500

Collybrooke, LLC, of NC, to D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware, lot “Final Plat for Collybrooke, phase I,” $40,000

James R. Rider and Amy Jo Rider to Mark Lanowitz and Rayanne Lanowitz, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase I, $425,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

JoEllen Deans to G&M of Rockingham County, lots W.J. Patterson property of Westover, $15,000

Herbert John Reis and Valerie Robin Reis to Ezekiel D. Gunter and Jessica Gunter, lots Highland Drive, $187,000

Woodall Holding Co., LLC, to Jeff R. Garrett and Catherine Garrett, lot Washington Street, $102,500

Carmine Graziani to Stephanie L. Knight, lot Walter Chambers Street, $67,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Joseph H. Raney and Christine W. Raney to William Edward Gurling and Jennifer Lama, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Ellisboro Road, $395,000

Susan Hall McGurer to Fredrick Cawthorn, property NC-704, $47,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Chimera REO 2018-NR 1, LLC, to Toni Shaffer, 46 acres Beaver Creek Road (also tracts NC-1325), $25,500

Gary Berry Inc. to Carlton R. Isley III, two tracts Business Hwy. 220, $89,000

Mickey Johnson and Linda Johnson to Sonya Nicole Valentine, lot Noel Road, $144,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Benjamin Vance Sauls to David Kime and Lisa Kime, lot NC-2362, $40,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

EOTW Properties, LLC, to Woodrow Anderson Wall III and Lindsay Platter Wall, lot Bear Branch Trail, $340,000

Bessie Smith Klapp to John Marion Kirk II and Laura Belle Kirk, property Harrison Crossroad Loop or NC-2037, $152,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

George Bethel Page Jr. and Diane H. Page, plus Samuel M. Page, to Debra Lynn Johnson, lot Spring Water Road, $6,000

Harold A. Bass and Lula C. Bass to Alvarado Aviles and Kimberlee Aviles, tracts Nash Broadnax Estate, $355,000

Philip Johnson Hundley and Carolyn S. Hundley to Giovanni Guzman and Rose M. Guzman, property NC-700, $70,000

Divorces filed

Ryan Jamal Macon vs. Deona LaTasha Macon

William Michael Lassiter vs. Creteena Farmer Lassiter

Kesha Lashon Johnson vs. Alfonzo Lorenzo Johnson

Jessica Hefner Smith vs. Joshua Seth Smith

Henry Arnold Funny vs. Jeannie Grajales Funny

Veronica G. Pozo Caudle vs. Bobby Woodrow Caudle

Amanda Jane Ames vs. Jamal David Ames

Divorces granted

Dennis Eugene Crews from Andra Byrd Crews

Luanne L. Freeman from Joel I. Freeman

Sheril Denise Brown from Jacques Lee Brown

Donna E. Campbell from Ronald A. Campbell

Natalie P. Mitchell from Chad W. Mitchell

