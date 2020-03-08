Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Carlos A. Garcia Sr. and Rebecca T. Garcia to J.K.W. Boardwalk Inc., tract W. Lee Carter III, Southern C’s Farm, $1.8 million
Macey Blake Reid and Charles C. Reid to Kacie E. Wilson, 1.006 acres +/- “Survey Plat for Jerome and Robin Wilson,” $71,500
Collybrooke, LLC, of NC, to D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware, lot “Final Plat for Collybrooke, phase I,” $40,000
James R. Rider and Amy Jo Rider to Mark Lanowitz and Rayanne Lanowitz, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase I, $425,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
JoEllen Deans to G&M of Rockingham County, lots W.J. Patterson property of Westover, $15,000
Herbert John Reis and Valerie Robin Reis to Ezekiel D. Gunter and Jessica Gunter, lots Highland Drive, $187,000
Woodall Holding Co., LLC, to Jeff R. Garrett and Catherine Garrett, lot Washington Street, $102,500
Carmine Graziani to Stephanie L. Knight, lot Walter Chambers Street, $67,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Joseph H. Raney and Christine W. Raney to William Edward Gurling and Jennifer Lama, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Ellisboro Road, $395,000
Susan Hall McGurer to Fredrick Cawthorn, property NC-704, $47,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Chimera REO 2018-NR 1, LLC, to Toni Shaffer, 46 acres Beaver Creek Road (also tracts NC-1325), $25,500
Gary Berry Inc. to Carlton R. Isley III, two tracts Business Hwy. 220, $89,000
Mickey Johnson and Linda Johnson to Sonya Nicole Valentine, lot Noel Road, $144,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Benjamin Vance Sauls to David Kime and Lisa Kime, lot NC-2362, $40,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
EOTW Properties, LLC, to Woodrow Anderson Wall III and Lindsay Platter Wall, lot Bear Branch Trail, $340,000
Bessie Smith Klapp to John Marion Kirk II and Laura Belle Kirk, property Harrison Crossroad Loop or NC-2037, $152,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
George Bethel Page Jr. and Diane H. Page, plus Samuel M. Page, to Debra Lynn Johnson, lot Spring Water Road, $6,000
Harold A. Bass and Lula C. Bass to Alvarado Aviles and Kimberlee Aviles, tracts Nash Broadnax Estate, $355,000
Philip Johnson Hundley and Carolyn S. Hundley to Giovanni Guzman and Rose M. Guzman, property NC-700, $70,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Ryan Jamal Macon vs. Deona LaTasha Macon
William Michael Lassiter vs. Creteena Farmer Lassiter
Kesha Lashon Johnson vs. Alfonzo Lorenzo Johnson
Jessica Hefner Smith vs. Joshua Seth Smith
Henry Arnold Funny vs. Jeannie Grajales Funny
Veronica G. Pozo Caudle vs. Bobby Woodrow Caudle
Amanda Jane Ames vs. Jamal David Ames
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Dennis Eugene Crews from Andra Byrd Crews
Luanne L. Freeman from Joel I. Freeman
Sheril Denise Brown from Jacques Lee Brown
Donna E. Campbell from Ronald A. Campbell
Natalie P. Mitchell from Chad W. Mitchell
