Property transfers

BROWN SUMMIT

TOWNSHIP

Granville Homes, LLC, to Mark Payne and Ms. Heidi Anderson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Bevill Lake Farms II in Wellington subdivision, phase IV, $295,500

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sue M. Shelton and James Benny Shelton to M&S Unlimited, LLC, 5.754 acres “Survey Plat for Oliver Wayne McGee and Vera S. McGee,” $150,000

BS&J Builders Inc. to Chase A. Worley and Elizabeth C. Priode, property Twin Creeks, phase V, $180,000

Ms. Andrea M. Fiorillo to Austin Lee Vaden and Erin Joyce Vaden, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase III, $237,500

Jeff Ziemba and Frankie Ziemba to Clint H. Walker and Alyson G. Walker, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, section 4, $50,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jodell Murphy to Jesse Griffith, lot Washburn Road, $5,000

Jeff D. Rogers, substitute trustee, to Truist Bank, lot Hamilton Hills Estates on Gracewood Drive, $30,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Ms. Paula K. McCollum to Brandon Grey Hudson and Sasha Jeanette Hudson, lot Landreth Road, $87,000

Randall Quarles and Anna E. Quarles to Thomas R. Dillard Jr. and Heather M. Dillard, 2.01 acres Dan Valley Road, $189,000

James Lemons and Lorrie Lemons to Cathleen Jennifer Cooper and William Shane Cooper, lot MA-CA subdivision on Brandy Lane, $137,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. to Andrea Lynn East and John Charles East, two tracts US-220 Business, $184,000

Betty L. Poteat to Victor T. Watkins Jr., lot Wray Road, $60,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Julie Saxton to Mark Louis Saxton II, lot Penn Lake Drive, $12,500

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, to Chris Moore, lot Crutchfield Road Estates, phase II, $66,000

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. to JFS Construction Inc., lots Lawsonville Avenue, $25,500

Charlie Andrew Chilton III and Leslie G. Chilton to Telly S. Thornton and Penny C. Thornton, lot Walnut Street, $100,000

Roderick Kevin Smith and Sara C. Smith, along with Sandy Tate Smith, to Samantha Walters, lots Norwood Park subdivision, Block C, $132,000

Jeffrey Lynn Wilson and Paula Wilson to Richard W. Smith Jr. and Shannon A. Smith, lot Village Oaks, $134,000

Clarence H. Jones Jr., plus C. Herbert Jones Jr. and Susan Jones, along with Donna J. Talley and Timothy Talley to Mark Randall Tanner and Autumn Tanner, lot Brookwood Drive, $181,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Steven Jay Nollett vs. Courtney Ann Nollett

John Daniel Smith III vs. Rebecca Lynn Horney

Lori Belle Reed vs. Russell Louis Reed

James Michael Massengill vs. Sharon Devonne Dunn

Daryl Bernard Howze vs. Gracia S. Howze

Lisa Ann Tahnate vs. Stanly Eugene White Jr.

Jennifer Nicole Vernon vs. Jordan Lee Vernon

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Brenda Lou Wood Colter from Richard James Colter

Joshua Hylton Pederson from Kaitlyn Starr Pederson

Elena A. Krasteva from Anton Angelov Krasteva

Pamela Ann Wagner Dixon from Dennis Ray Dixon

Harry M. Morehead from Pam N. Morehead

Tamatha Jane B. Franklin from Joseph Robert Franklin

Kukisha Pinnix from Kenneth Edward Pinnix

