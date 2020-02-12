Property transfers
BROWN SUMMIT
TOWNSHIP
Granville Homes, LLC, to Mark Payne and Ms. Heidi Anderson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Bevill Lake Farms II in Wellington subdivision, phase IV, $295,500
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sue M. Shelton and James Benny Shelton to M&S Unlimited, LLC, 5.754 acres “Survey Plat for Oliver Wayne McGee and Vera S. McGee,” $150,000
BS&J Builders Inc. to Chase A. Worley and Elizabeth C. Priode, property Twin Creeks, phase V, $180,000
Ms. Andrea M. Fiorillo to Austin Lee Vaden and Erin Joyce Vaden, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase III, $237,500
Jeff Ziemba and Frankie Ziemba to Clint H. Walker and Alyson G. Walker, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, section 4, $50,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jodell Murphy to Jesse Griffith, lot Washburn Road, $5,000
Jeff D. Rogers, substitute trustee, to Truist Bank, lot Hamilton Hills Estates on Gracewood Drive, $30,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Ms. Paula K. McCollum to Brandon Grey Hudson and Sasha Jeanette Hudson, lot Landreth Road, $87,000
Randall Quarles and Anna E. Quarles to Thomas R. Dillard Jr. and Heather M. Dillard, 2.01 acres Dan Valley Road, $189,000
James Lemons and Lorrie Lemons to Cathleen Jennifer Cooper and William Shane Cooper, lot MA-CA subdivision on Brandy Lane, $137,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
CMH Homes Inc. to Andrea Lynn East and John Charles East, two tracts US-220 Business, $184,000
Betty L. Poteat to Victor T. Watkins Jr., lot Wray Road, $60,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Julie Saxton to Mark Louis Saxton II, lot Penn Lake Drive, $12,500
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, to Chris Moore, lot Crutchfield Road Estates, phase II, $66,000
Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. to JFS Construction Inc., lots Lawsonville Avenue, $25,500
Charlie Andrew Chilton III and Leslie G. Chilton to Telly S. Thornton and Penny C. Thornton, lot Walnut Street, $100,000
Roderick Kevin Smith and Sara C. Smith, along with Sandy Tate Smith, to Samantha Walters, lots Norwood Park subdivision, Block C, $132,000
Jeffrey Lynn Wilson and Paula Wilson to Richard W. Smith Jr. and Shannon A. Smith, lot Village Oaks, $134,000
Clarence H. Jones Jr., plus C. Herbert Jones Jr. and Susan Jones, along with Donna J. Talley and Timothy Talley to Mark Randall Tanner and Autumn Tanner, lot Brookwood Drive, $181,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Steven Jay Nollett vs. Courtney Ann Nollett
John Daniel Smith III vs. Rebecca Lynn Horney
Lori Belle Reed vs. Russell Louis Reed
James Michael Massengill vs. Sharon Devonne Dunn
Daryl Bernard Howze vs. Gracia S. Howze
Lisa Ann Tahnate vs. Stanly Eugene White Jr.
Jennifer Nicole Vernon vs. Jordan Lee Vernon
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Brenda Lou Wood Colter from Richard James Colter
Joshua Hylton Pederson from Kaitlyn Starr Pederson
Elena A. Krasteva from Anton Angelov Krasteva
Pamela Ann Wagner Dixon from Dennis Ray Dixon
Harry M. Morehead from Pam N. Morehead
Tamatha Jane B. Franklin from Joseph Robert Franklin
Kukisha Pinnix from Kenneth Edward Pinnix
