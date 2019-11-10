Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Kasey M. Baity, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $170,000
Freedom Hill Properties, LLC, to Angela Robertson, lots Map of Cambridge, section III Revised, $4,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ronald L. Martin and Suzon Grogan Martin to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Lake Forest Court, $115,000
Michael Adam Tepfer Jr. and Ashley Willard Tepfer to Michael Eugene Huffman, lot Stadium Drive, $15,000
James L. Hurley and Becky Lee Hurley to Dwayne R. Maloney, lot Henry Street, $154,000
Jasper C. McKain Jr. and Jeannette H. McKain to Aanessa McKain and Kevrick McKain, lot Irvin River Heights on East Stadium Drive, $125,000
Kent Jeffrey Lee and Teresa D. Lee to Derryk Wayne Sivley and Bailee Danielle Sivley, lot Westerly Park Road on NC-1567, $127,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
David M. Knight and Danielle S. Knight to Thomas Charles Downham and Megan Michelle Downham, lot Tern Lane, $225,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Ricardo Jose D. Banderas and Vanessa Vasconez to Randy Lane Eaves, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $308,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jonathan G. Salazar to SFR3, LLC, lot Melrose Street, $45,000
Ernest Leon Williams and Carolyn Ann Williams to Jared Seth Williams and Chelsea Shina Williams, lots College Park-DeLancey Estate, $144,000
BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Charles F. Grundy and Amanda N. Grundy, lot Cypress Drive, $157,000
Charles F. Grundy and Amanda N. Grundy to Michael Williams and Casandra Williams, lot Lori Drive, $115,000
Brittany Fretwell and Jeffrey Holley to Norma Jean Miller and John Christopher Miller, lot Harrison Crossroad Loop, $110,000
Keystone Group Inc. of NC to Ashley Fuqua Kluk, lot Carter Ridge, phase III, $176,000
Ms. Sylvia L. Freeman to Leon B. Smith, lot Pine Hill subdivision, $248,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Starr Beth M. DePriest and Matthew W. DePriest to Christopher Ryan DePriest, lot Oregon Hill Road, $114,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Angela Honeycutt to Chris Fulk and Teresa Fulk, 16.772 acres Boyd Road on NC-2409, $71,000
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
Walter H. Cornelius and Cathy D. Cornelius to William Robert Honeycutt Revocable Trust, 10.028 acres +/- Tyler Woods, $76,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Jason Matthew Sandy vs. Jennifer Spring Sandy
Laren Lynn Erasmus vs. Andries Petrus Erasmus
Shronda Lynn Riddick vs. Timothy Deon Riddick
Renee Marie McDonough Yates vs. Benjamin Winfield Yates
Jennifer Marie Lewis Hyatt vs. Chad Allen Hyatt
Rita Ellen Melani Upton vs. Matthew Cain Upton
Kevin Shawn Craig vs. Jessica Diane Craig
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Frederick Perry Hall V from Jessica Lynn Hall
Andrew Wall from Jessica Wall
Billy Neal Kellam Jr. from Jessica Elizabeth Sola Kellam
Avery Brooke Knight from Joshua Perry Knight
John R. Wagner from Ginger Woolard
Victoria Peniana from Christian Churchill
Jessica Pamela Johnson from Steven Patrick Johnson
Eva Lorene Estep from Jason Estep
