Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Kasey M. Baity, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $170,000

Freedom Hill Properties, LLC, to Angela Robertson, lots Map of Cambridge, section III Revised, $4,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ronald L. Martin and Suzon Grogan Martin to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Lake Forest Court, $115,000

Michael Adam Tepfer Jr. and Ashley Willard Tepfer to Michael Eugene Huffman, lot Stadium Drive, $15,000

James L. Hurley and Becky Lee Hurley to Dwayne R. Maloney, lot Henry Street, $154,000

Jasper C. McKain Jr. and Jeannette H. McKain to Aanessa McKain and Kevrick McKain, lot Irvin River Heights on East Stadium Drive, $125,000

Kent Jeffrey Lee and Teresa D. Lee to Derryk Wayne Sivley and Bailee Danielle Sivley, lot Westerly Park Road on NC-1567, $127,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

David M. Knight and Danielle S. Knight to Thomas Charles Downham and Megan Michelle Downham, lot Tern Lane, $225,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Ricardo Jose D. Banderas and Vanessa Vasconez to Randy Lane Eaves, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $308,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jonathan G. Salazar to SFR3, LLC, lot Melrose Street, $45,000

Ernest Leon Williams and Carolyn Ann Williams to Jared Seth Williams and Chelsea Shina Williams, lots College Park-DeLancey Estate, $144,000

BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Charles F. Grundy and Amanda N. Grundy, lot Cypress Drive, $157,000

Charles F. Grundy and Amanda N. Grundy to Michael Williams and Casandra Williams, lot Lori Drive, $115,000

Brittany Fretwell and Jeffrey Holley to Norma Jean Miller and John Christopher Miller, lot Harrison Crossroad Loop, $110,000

Keystone Group Inc. of NC to Ashley Fuqua Kluk, lot Carter Ridge, phase III, $176,000

Ms. Sylvia L. Freeman to Leon B. Smith, lot Pine Hill subdivision, $248,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Starr Beth M. DePriest and Matthew W. DePriest to Christopher Ryan DePriest, lot Oregon Hill Road, $114,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Angela Honeycutt to Chris Fulk and Teresa Fulk, 16.772 acres Boyd Road on NC-2409, $71,000

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

Walter H. Cornelius and Cathy D. Cornelius to William Robert Honeycutt Revocable Trust, 10.028 acres +/- Tyler Woods, $76,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Jason Matthew Sandy vs. Jennifer Spring Sandy

Laren Lynn Erasmus vs. Andries Petrus Erasmus

Shronda Lynn Riddick vs. Timothy Deon Riddick

Renee Marie McDonough Yates vs. Benjamin Winfield Yates

Jennifer Marie Lewis Hyatt vs. Chad Allen Hyatt

Rita Ellen Melani Upton vs. Matthew Cain Upton

Kevin Shawn Craig vs. Jessica Diane Craig

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Frederick Perry Hall V from Jessica Lynn Hall

Andrew Wall from Jessica Wall

Billy Neal Kellam Jr. from Jessica Elizabeth Sola Kellam

Avery Brooke Knight from Joshua Perry Knight

John R. Wagner from Ginger Woolard

Victoria Peniana from Christian Churchill

Jessica Pamela Johnson from Steven Patrick Johnson

Eva Lorene Estep from Jason Estep

