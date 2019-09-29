Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Michael Adamson and Virginia W. Adamson to Ethan D. Mattern and Meili Mattern, 21.10 acres NC-1145 on Mineral Springs Road, $290,000
Gary Walkup and Rachel C. Walkup to Charles B. Parker and Maegan Parker, lot Niblick Drive, Greensboro National Golf Course, $395,000
Sharmeen Jerronn Dalton-Robles and Veronica Dalton-Robles to Ronald Eugene King and Christy Joy King, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase II, $250,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Tracey T. Thurnes and James Thurnes to Kevin Pruitt, lot John Street, $107,000
David W. Cook Jr. and Cheryl D. Cook to DOP, Inc. of NC, lot Irving Avenue, $120,000
Oak City Investors, LLC, to Ronald W. Walker, 20.81 acres Friendly Road, $36,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Myrice S. Moore to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Mountain Valley Development or 12th Avenue and Madison Street, $10,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Delois C. Shelton and James Ray Shelton to Christopher T. Purgason and Angela F. Purgason, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section K, $12,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Atticia P. Bundy to Raymond E. Williams Jr. and Irene R. Williams, 2.301 acres +/- Sandy Cross Village, $197,000
Sarah L. Reed to Robert Lee McFadden and Alice Hess McFadden, 9.40 acres Harrison Crossroad Loop, $252,000
Anita Joyce Rakes and Terry Lee Nelson to Cora Brooke Harris, lot Lick Fork Acres II, $145,000
James Winchester to John Holland and Jessica Keidel, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Montgomery Street, $28,000
Justin Caleb Edwards and Hunter Johnson Edwards to Ronald L. Fix and Lauren B. Fix on Gallent Road, $153,000
Eric Wade Crowder and Gilley Coleman Crowder to Justin Caleb Edwards and Hunter Johnson Edwards, lot Autumn Gate Drive, $247,000
U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Rosalba Nolasco Gonzalez, lots Mulberry Street, $24,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Patrick D. Hutchens, plus Otis G. Norman Jr. and Carrie Hutchens, along with James W. Norman and Susan Norman to Amelia C. Smith, two tracts US-158, $25,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Steven Ray Allen to Edward J. Dobranski, lot Moir Mill Road, $33,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Brandy G. Reavis vs. Benjamin Kyle Reavis
Dwight Anthony Soyars vs. Kelly Warren Soyars
Toni Michelle Eychner vs. Damian Leon Eychner
Robert Lee Chambers vs. Morgan Fulp Chambers
Tamara Nicole Tull vs. Armstead Wesley Tull Jr.
Corey Lee Easley vs. Linda Faye Easley
Sarita L. Lemons vs. Cody C. Lemons
James Lee Wade Jr. vs. Arlene Murray Wade
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Denise Ellis from Edward L. Lectora
Leighna Marie Kuehn from Jordan Tyler Kuehn
Laura Dianne Hill from Frederick Leon Hill Jr.
Kimberly Sowder Mize from Albert Wesley Mize
Sean Philip Sermon from Betty Ann Sermon
Sierra Hope Collins from Samuel Josiah Hoffman
Stephanie Jill Castro from Stephen Jose Castro
Tonya Montez Taylor from Eddie Lamont Bishop
