Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ronald Fix and Lauren Fix to Ms. Kaitlyn M. Fuson and Patrick Harrigan, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Twin Creeks, phase II, $193,000
Kevin M. Spencer to John M. Siak Sr. and Sandra H. Siak, Final Map Belews Lake Acres, section #2, $350,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Haizlip and Holland, LLC, to Brenda P. Mitchell, lot West Burton Development, $45,000
Brenda Y. Sandlin and Charles D. Sandlin to David Heatwole, lot Ray Street, $126,000
Russell Terry Investments, LLC, to Tilton W. Stanley Jr. and Tiffany W. Stanley, lots Glovenia Street, $95,000
Forrest Clyde Hentz Jr. to Kenneth L. Hylton and Lottie S. Hylton, 19.870 acres +/- NC-1552, $20,000
John D. Love Oil Company Inc. to Largo Petroleum, LLC, lot Washington Street, $150,000
Gladys C. Price to Joshua W. Loftis and Megan D. Sisson, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Wolf Island Road, $18,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Jeffrey Lee Frazee, lots “Plat of Survey for B&S Development Inc.” $199,000
Vera Mae Hazelwood and Clarence Coleman to L. Malcolm Joyce, lot North 4th Avenue, $16,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Donna H. Setliff and George Timothy Setliff, plus Margaret S. Hobbs, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Donna Setliff, to Matthew McCall Johnson and Sabrina Ashley Johnson, lot McCoy Road, $173,000
John Miller V and Amy Wiseman Miller to Steven L. Johnson and Elizabeth C. Johnson, lot Baynes Road, $342,000
Theodore D. Sawulski and Charlene M. Sawulski to Adam Koczenasz and Austin Eckhardt, lot The Reserve at Winsom Forest, $295,000
Titus Plomaritis Jr. Living Trust to Highway 14 Property, LLC, 112.96 acres NC-14, $298,000
Community Baptist Church to Cheyenne Lee Edwards, lot Wentworth Street, $130,000
Colby Lee Meador and Jessica Paschal Meador to Lance Hall and Jennie Hall, lot Artesian Road, $220,000
Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC Inc., lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $54,500
Joshua Adam Poole to Washburn Enterprises, LLC, lot Mitchell Road, $85,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
D.H. Griffin Sr. to Robert D. Webb and Felicia Webb, property Scott Acres subdivision on Guerrant Springs Road, $91,000
Starr M. DePriest and Matthew DePriest to Dwain R. Strader and Susan D. Strader, tracts 3.420+/- acres, $34,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Tracy Ann Vaughn vs. Seddy A. Badjan
Mitchell Alton Wiggs vs. Guinevere Dawn Wiggs
Dustin Michael Duckworth vs. Kristina Nicole Duckworth
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Sara Lynn L. Long from Steven Michael Long Jr.
Stacey Lynn Graves Willis from John Raymond Willis II
Yolanda T. Thompson Griffin from David Tyrone Griffin
Tilena Hairston Brim from Rico Lamont Brim
Nicholas Ryan Key from Tamara Harris Key
Terry Jacob Crews from Jamey Alyn Crews
Carmine Graziani from Misti Graziani
Gary Lee Lester from Nichole Anne Lester
Randy Louis Crews from Brenda Gibbs Crews
