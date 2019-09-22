Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ronald Fix and Lauren Fix to Ms. Kaitlyn M. Fuson and Patrick Harrigan, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Twin Creeks, phase II, $193,000

Kevin M. Spencer to John M. Siak Sr. and Sandra H. Siak, Final Map Belews Lake Acres, section #2, $350,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Haizlip and Holland, LLC, to Brenda P. Mitchell, lot West Burton Development, $45,000

Brenda Y. Sandlin and Charles D. Sandlin to David Heatwole, lot Ray Street, $126,000

Russell Terry Investments, LLC, to Tilton W. Stanley Jr. and Tiffany W. Stanley, lots Glovenia Street, $95,000

Forrest Clyde Hentz Jr. to Kenneth L. Hylton and Lottie S. Hylton, 19.870 acres +/- NC-1552, $20,000

John D. Love Oil Company Inc. to Largo Petroleum, LLC, lot Washington Street, $150,000

Gladys C. Price to Joshua W. Loftis and Megan D. Sisson, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Wolf Island Road, $18,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Jeffrey Lee Frazee, lots “Plat of Survey for B&S Development Inc.” $199,000

Vera Mae Hazelwood and Clarence Coleman to L. Malcolm Joyce, lot North 4th Avenue, $16,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Donna H. Setliff and George Timothy Setliff, plus Margaret S. Hobbs, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Donna Setliff, to Matthew McCall Johnson and Sabrina Ashley Johnson, lot McCoy Road, $173,000

John Miller V and Amy Wiseman Miller to Steven L. Johnson and Elizabeth C. Johnson, lot Baynes Road, $342,000

Theodore D. Sawulski and Charlene M. Sawulski to Adam Koczenasz and Austin Eckhardt, lot The Reserve at Winsom Forest, $295,000

Titus Plomaritis Jr. Living Trust to Highway 14 Property, LLC, 112.96 acres NC-14, $298,000

Community Baptist Church to Cheyenne Lee Edwards, lot Wentworth Street, $130,000

Colby Lee Meador and Jessica Paschal Meador to Lance Hall and Jennie Hall, lot Artesian Road, $220,000

Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC Inc., lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $54,500

Joshua Adam Poole to Washburn Enterprises, LLC, lot Mitchell Road, $85,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

D.H. Griffin Sr. to Robert D. Webb and Felicia Webb, property Scott Acres subdivision on Guerrant Springs Road, $91,000

Starr M. DePriest and Matthew DePriest to Dwain R. Strader and Susan D. Strader, tracts 3.420+/- acres, $34,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Tracy Ann Vaughn vs. Seddy A. Badjan

Mitchell Alton Wiggs vs. Guinevere Dawn Wiggs

Dustin Michael Duckworth vs. Kristina Nicole Duckworth

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Sara Lynn L. Long from Steven Michael Long Jr.

Stacey Lynn Graves Willis from John Raymond Willis II

Yolanda T. Thompson Griffin from David Tyrone Griffin

Tilena Hairston Brim from Rico Lamont Brim

Nicholas Ryan Key from Tamara Harris Key

Terry Jacob Crews from Jamey Alyn Crews

Carmine Graziani from Misti Graziani

Gary Lee Lester from Nichole Anne Lester

Randy Louis Crews from Brenda Gibbs Crews

