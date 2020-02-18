Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Toledo Homes, LLC, to Anna Thompson and Jacob Thompson, 1.94 acres “Subdivision Property of J.T. Hand Estate,” $227,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Charles Lynn Pickett and Rebecca C. Pickett to James David Meeks, lot Ewell Street, $27,000
Lois Blankenship McHugh to Gregory L. Fulp and Tracey B. Fulp, lot Green Knolls Drive, $150,000
Teresa A. Hudson and William D. Hudson to Angela Paschall and Michael Stephen Paschall, property NC-135, $130,000
GW Property Solutions, LLC, to Tatiana Perez Felipe, lot south 5th Avenue, $13,000
Leonard Dewayne Petty and Margaret E. Petty to Ahmad M. Asfour, lot north Lee Street, $100,000
Ronald L. Cox Jr. and Kathy W. Cox to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, lot Roulhac Knolls subdivision, $75,000
Marchall Ronnie Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Jackie Duncan and Holly Duncan, 7.20 acres NC-14, $35,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Shauna H. Lee and Michael E. Lee, lot north 12th Avenue, $160,000
Jeremy T. Williams and Cynthia L. Williams to Joshua Williams, two tracts Pleasant Acres, $60,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Santos Velasquez Jr. and Sharzine M. Velasquez to Miranda Hernandez Pinzon and Edmundo Pinzon, lot Landfall Trace, $20,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Clemmon Ronald Smith and Ashley Walker Smith to Kenneth David Frith, lot Roberts Farm Road, $35,000
David Wayne McKinney and Tammy T. McKinney to Michael T. Barnes and Lucy F. Barnes, 2.119 acres Bethany Road, $35,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Wade M. Maki and Karen L. Hornsby, lot Lindsey Street, $49,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Delaney Taylor Gallaher Hutchen to Lakeisha E. Darwish, lot Cross Brothers Estate, $20,000
Angela G. Stanley and George Stanley to Daniel Wray Moore and Montana Carol Gilley, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-700, $51,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Real Freedom, LLC, to Gregory C. Beasley and Kimberly P. Beasley, lot Moir Mill Road, $21,000
James Michael Fargis and Maxine Fargis to Jessie Smith, lot University Estates, $147,500
Brason Properties, LLC of NC, to Donald C. Smith III and Alesia Jeanette Smith, lot Dan River Meadows, section 1, $129,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Paulette Foster Law vs. Roscoe Earl Law
Chrissy Lynn Tanner vs. Joshua Nolan Tanner
Leigh Ann Everhart Luffman vs. Joshua Douglas Luffman
Kevin Avery Hand vs. Jammie Thompson Hand
Lori Belle Read vs. Russell Lays Reed
Jason Leland Jeter vs. Shenika Balons Jeter
Sarah Katie Sexton Caswell vs. Justin Lee Caswell
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Laura Jean Hughes from John Jay Hughes
Christina Gonzalez from Noe David Gonzalez y Gonzalez
Kay Hutchins Self from Danny Lee Self
Sarita L. Lemons from Cody C. Lemons
Robert Lee Chambers from Morgan Fulp Chambers
Amanda Love S. Saunders from Kyle Joseph Saunders
Kelly Sepulveda from Julian Sepulveda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.