Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Toledo Homes, LLC, to Anna Thompson and Jacob Thompson, 1.94 acres “Subdivision Property of J.T. Hand Estate,” $227,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Charles Lynn Pickett and Rebecca C. Pickett to James David Meeks, lot Ewell Street, $27,000

Lois Blankenship McHugh to Gregory L. Fulp and Tracey B. Fulp, lot Green Knolls Drive, $150,000

Teresa A. Hudson and William D. Hudson to Angela Paschall and Michael Stephen Paschall, property NC-135, $130,000

GW Property Solutions, LLC, to Tatiana Perez Felipe, lot south 5th Avenue, $13,000

Leonard Dewayne Petty and Margaret E. Petty to Ahmad M. Asfour, lot north Lee Street, $100,000

Ronald L. Cox Jr. and Kathy W. Cox to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, lot Roulhac Knolls subdivision, $75,000

Marchall Ronnie Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Jackie Duncan and Holly Duncan, 7.20 acres NC-14, $35,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Shauna H. Lee and Michael E. Lee, lot north 12th Avenue, $160,000

Jeremy T. Williams and Cynthia L. Williams to Joshua Williams, two tracts Pleasant Acres, $60,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Santos Velasquez Jr. and Sharzine M. Velasquez to Miranda Hernandez Pinzon and Edmundo Pinzon, lot Landfall Trace, $20,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Clemmon Ronald Smith and Ashley Walker Smith to Kenneth David Frith, lot Roberts Farm Road, $35,000

David Wayne McKinney and Tammy T. McKinney to Michael T. Barnes and Lucy F. Barnes, 2.119 acres Bethany Road, $35,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Wade M. Maki and Karen L. Hornsby, lot Lindsey Street, $49,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Delaney Taylor Gallaher Hutchen to Lakeisha E. Darwish, lot Cross Brothers Estate, $20,000

Angela G. Stanley and George Stanley to Daniel Wray Moore and Montana Carol Gilley, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-700, $51,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Real Freedom, LLC, to Gregory C. Beasley and Kimberly P. Beasley, lot Moir Mill Road, $21,000

James Michael Fargis and Maxine Fargis to Jessie Smith, lot University Estates, $147,500

Brason Properties, LLC of NC, to Donald C. Smith III and Alesia Jeanette Smith, lot Dan River Meadows, section 1, $129,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Paulette Foster Law vs. Roscoe Earl Law

Chrissy Lynn Tanner vs. Joshua Nolan Tanner

Leigh Ann Everhart Luffman vs. Joshua Douglas Luffman

Kevin Avery Hand vs. Jammie Thompson Hand

Lori Belle Read vs. Russell Lays Reed

Jason Leland Jeter vs. Shenika Balons Jeter

Sarah Katie Sexton Caswell vs. Justin Lee Caswell

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Laura Jean Hughes from John Jay Hughes

Christina Gonzalez from Noe David Gonzalez y Gonzalez

Kay Hutchins Self from Danny Lee Self

Sarita L. Lemons from Cody C. Lemons

Robert Lee Chambers from Morgan Fulp Chambers

Amanda Love S. Saunders from Kyle Joseph Saunders

Kelly Sepulveda from Julian Sepulveda

