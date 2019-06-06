Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Richard L. Bullard and Jane U. Bullard to Leonardo Luis Garcia, lot Draper Development, $25,000
BMS Investment Properties, LLC, to Tomas Jimenez Galindo, lot Clarkway Drive, $12,000
Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, of NC, to Three Arrows Inc., property Primitive Heights, $59,000
Rent-A-House, LLC, to John Starnes and Tammy Starnes, lots Williams Street plus Maple Street, $90,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Carlyle C. Hughes Inc. to Dahl Street, LLC, lot Summit Avenue Apartments, $150,000
Anika L. Quinn to Bradley Stephen Denson III and Makenzie Davis, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Brushy Oaks, phase II, $88,500
James Smith Builders, LLC, to Gina M. Dalto and Matthew Dalto, lot Washburn Road, $240,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Brian Lee Loye and Stacey Witty Loye to Mark Alan Hazelwood and Jena Roberts Hazelwood, lot Witty Road, $325,00
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, of NC, to Three Arrows Inc. of NC, two tracts north Scales Street, $35,000
Reginald F. Gentle and Karen T. Gentle to Norman J. Ferguson and Carrie S. Chaput, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-65, $293,000
BB&T to Jesse Kellum III and Wanda Kellum, lot south Scales Street, $50,000
Lucille S. Martin to Nancy K. Schoolfield, lot Wolf Island Road, $30,000
F&R Holdings, LLC, of NC, to Stephanie Hollifield and Logan T. Hollifield, lot Trails End Road, $58,500
Jerry H. Stanfield and Rosilee B. Stanfield to Jeffrey Wiseman and Amy Wiseman, 2.124 acres Lindsey Road, $16,000
Paula A. Moyer to Kalen Barnes Cuthbertson, lots J.T. Amos Farm (on Triangle Road), $134,000
Scott M. Vines and Tiffany R. Vines to Kirk L. McGhee and Whitney N. McGhee, lot Merlin Circle, $207,000
Kirk L. McGhee and Whitney McGhee to Tiffany H. Umana and Josue A. Umana, lot Lemar Acres, $165,000
Ray A. Case to Wesley Edward Blodgett, lot Patriot Lane, $71,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Thomas E. Merricks and Patricia H. Merricks to Chris Andrew Fulton and Bonnie Wyatt Fulton, lot Chilton Road, $194,000
Premier Federal Credit Union to Daniel Mark Crowley, one acre (about) US-Hwy. 158, $14,500
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Charles C. Thomas Jr. to Timothy Wayne Hall and Susan Jones Hall, lot Spring Garden Road, $52,500
Nancy C. Dennis to Betty R. Blackwell and Charles D. Blackwell II, property Division of the T.I. Duke lands, $140,000
Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, lot Park Place, phase I, $36,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Marie Elena Lopez vs. Leonardo Rogue II
Ashley Elizabeth Lee vs. William Tyrel Lee
Martika S. Mitchell vs. Tirena Janae Riley
Tammy Lynn McGaha vs. David Robert McGaha
Jason Ray Cook vs. Amy Alexander Cook
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Russell Ball Jr. from Gloria Stacey Ball
Hollie Nicole C. Welch from Thomas Eugene Welch Jr.
Christine Lauren M. Stanley from Robert Michael Stanley
Shanta D. Irby Barnes from Larry Douglas Barnes Jr.
Kimberly Anne C. Allison from Jonathan Mark Allison