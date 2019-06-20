Property transfers

BROWN SUMMIT

Raymond Bradley Franklin and Terri Kim Franklin to Bryce C. Childress and I. Ayun Childress, lot Haw River Estates, section 4, $275,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Olga Anatolyevna Schaeffer, a Free Trader, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $305,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Shree Venkatash Inc. of NC to AdhShiv, LLC, of NC, 1.787 acres Intersection of Arbor Lane and Linden Drive, $1.65 million

Ms. Rhonda B. Nelson to Michael Tepper, lot Virginia Avenue and Irvin Street, $13,500

Lloyd Michael James Sr. and Sylvia B. James to Jason Lemons, lot “Survey Plat for Linda W. Steele Philpott,” $65,000

William C. Bailey and Elizabeth D. Bailey to Janet N. Herring and Ryan J. Herring, lot Tellowee Road, $197,500

Jackie Lee Long and Cathy B. Long to Francisco Aguilar and Elvia Ramirez Mendoza, tract Washburn Avenue, $107,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

WJH, LLC, of Delaware, to Lucas Blankenship and Donna Blankenship, lot Chestnut Oaks, phase III, $146,500

Karen Adkins Gentry and Greg L. Gentry to Cindy S. Cardwell, lot Turner Road, $64,000

William Timothy Knight and Amanda Pruitt Knight to James Walker Hill, lot East Madison Street, $50,000

Joseph Barnett Edwards II and Maguita Webb Edwards to Dahl Street, LLC, lots S.P. Tesh property, $43,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Scott Joseph Terrill and Angela Brady Terrill to Claudia Warner Edwards, lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase II, $151,000

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Mynah Investments, LLC, lots J.H. Meador additions, $16,500

Thomas Andrew Fallin and Angela Eanes to Elmwood Property Solutions Inc. of NC, lot West Academy Street, $23,000

Deborah Putnam Gilmore to Herman Browning and Sandra C. Browning, lot Belmont Forest, $155,000

Gail B. Somers to Robert Howell and Tammi W. Howell, 6.79 acres Gibbs Road (by Duke Power Co. right-of-way), $24,000

Troy Ingram and Debra A. Ingram to Nathan David Kroh and Monica L. Kroh, lot Steamboat Drive, $78,000

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to JFS Construction Inc., lot Norwood Park subdivision, section A, $94,500

George W. French to Dylan Matthew Milroy and Ruth Kathleen Conklin, lot West Harrison Street,$119,000

Divorces filed

Amber Kay Polston Owens vs. Matthew Gray Owens

Martisha Lynn Cable vs. Joshua Ray Cable

Tony Glen Simpson Jr. vs. Anna Marie K. Simpson

Jeanette L. Green Sartain vs. Justin Alan Sartain

Holly Barrios vs. Teodoro Barrios

Mysti Smart McDaniel vs. James Gregory McDaniel

Stacy W. Baughn vs. Anthony Lee Baughn

Divorces granted

Allyson Cheryl Smith from Ryan Michael Smith

Rebecca Nicole Lambert from Larry Richard Lambert Jr.

Tammy Long Carter Price from Mitchell Wayne Price

Jessica Smith from Taylor Smith

Mark A. Murray from Carolyn A. Murray

Leandra L. Vernon from Simon G. Vernon

Eric Lamont McCarter from Patricia Ann McCarter

Dana L. Terry from James J. Terry

