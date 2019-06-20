Property transfers
BROWN SUMMIT
Raymond Bradley Franklin and Terri Kim Franklin to Bryce C. Childress and I. Ayun Childress, lot Haw River Estates, section 4, $275,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Olga Anatolyevna Schaeffer, a Free Trader, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $305,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Shree Venkatash Inc. of NC to AdhShiv, LLC, of NC, 1.787 acres Intersection of Arbor Lane and Linden Drive, $1.65 million
Ms. Rhonda B. Nelson to Michael Tepper, lot Virginia Avenue and Irvin Street, $13,500
Lloyd Michael James Sr. and Sylvia B. James to Jason Lemons, lot “Survey Plat for Linda W. Steele Philpott,” $65,000
William C. Bailey and Elizabeth D. Bailey to Janet N. Herring and Ryan J. Herring, lot Tellowee Road, $197,500
Jackie Lee Long and Cathy B. Long to Francisco Aguilar and Elvia Ramirez Mendoza, tract Washburn Avenue, $107,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
WJH, LLC, of Delaware, to Lucas Blankenship and Donna Blankenship, lot Chestnut Oaks, phase III, $146,500
Karen Adkins Gentry and Greg L. Gentry to Cindy S. Cardwell, lot Turner Road, $64,000
William Timothy Knight and Amanda Pruitt Knight to James Walker Hill, lot East Madison Street, $50,000
Joseph Barnett Edwards II and Maguita Webb Edwards to Dahl Street, LLC, lots S.P. Tesh property, $43,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Scott Joseph Terrill and Angela Brady Terrill to Claudia Warner Edwards, lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase II, $151,000
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Mynah Investments, LLC, lots J.H. Meador additions, $16,500
Thomas Andrew Fallin and Angela Eanes to Elmwood Property Solutions Inc. of NC, lot West Academy Street, $23,000
Deborah Putnam Gilmore to Herman Browning and Sandra C. Browning, lot Belmont Forest, $155,000
Gail B. Somers to Robert Howell and Tammi W. Howell, 6.79 acres Gibbs Road (by Duke Power Co. right-of-way), $24,000
Troy Ingram and Debra A. Ingram to Nathan David Kroh and Monica L. Kroh, lot Steamboat Drive, $78,000
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to JFS Construction Inc., lot Norwood Park subdivision, section A, $94,500
George W. French to Dylan Matthew Milroy and Ruth Kathleen Conklin, lot West Harrison Street,$119,000
Divorces filed
Amber Kay Polston Owens vs. Matthew Gray Owens
Martisha Lynn Cable vs. Joshua Ray Cable
Tony Glen Simpson Jr. vs. Anna Marie K. Simpson
Jeanette L. Green Sartain vs. Justin Alan Sartain
Holly Barrios vs. Teodoro Barrios
Mysti Smart McDaniel vs. James Gregory McDaniel
Stacy W. Baughn vs. Anthony Lee Baughn
Divorces granted
Allyson Cheryl Smith from Ryan Michael Smith
Rebecca Nicole Lambert from Larry Richard Lambert Jr.
Tammy Long Carter Price from Mitchell Wayne Price
Jessica Smith from Taylor Smith
Mark A. Murray from Carolyn A. Murray
Leandra L. Vernon from Simon G. Vernon
Eric Lamont McCarter from Patricia Ann McCarter
Dana L. Terry from James J. Terry