Maseta (copy)

Every morning, I start my day with a walk/jog and each time I see this American flag that has stood the test of time through all four seasons. To me, it has become a symbol that there is survival after the storm, hurricanes, and even tornadoes.

Times are hard right now for many, tomorrow seems uncertain; and as an entrepreneur and small business owner, I think about my company which was on the rise prior to COVID-19. A few of my contracts were placed on hold as organizations sought to secure/readjust their financial capacity.

What has kept me motivated each day is that in the face of adversity, God is still in control and I will continue to live by faith and not fear.

— Maseta Dorley, CEO of MDM Global Consulting, a nonprofit consulting firm

— Compiled by Nancy McLaughlin

