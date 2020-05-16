Every morning, I start my day with a walk/jog and each time I see this American flag that has stood the test of time through all four seasons. To me, it has become a symbol that there is survival after the storm, hurricanes, and even tornadoes.
Times are hard right now for many, tomorrow seems uncertain; and as an entrepreneur and small business owner, I think about my company which was on the rise prior to COVID-19. A few of my contracts were placed on hold as organizations sought to secure/readjust their financial capacity.
What has kept me motivated each day is that in the face of adversity, God is still in control and I will continue to live by faith and not fear.
— Maseta Dorley, CEO of MDM Global Consulting, a nonprofit consulting firm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.