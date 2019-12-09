North State Telecommunications Corp. said Monday it has agreed to be sold to a Charlotte fiber-optic network company for $240 million in cash.
North State, based in High Point, provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including in Kernersville. It was founded as High Point Telephone Exchange in 1895 and has 396 employees.
NorthState operates more than 68,000 miles of high-capacity fiber optic facilities to provide voice and broadband Internet services to networking and IP services, as well as critical back-up and disaster-recovery data for businesses.
The buyer is Segra, an affiliate of MTN Infrastructure TopCo Inc. Segra will pay $80 in cash per share for both Class A and Class B NorthState stock, as well as assuming certain debt.
The offer represents a premium of 31.1% to the Class A common shares and 34.5% to Class B common shares, both as of Friday.
The deal is expected to close in either the second or third quarter, and requires shareholder and regulatory approvals. North State’s board of directors, which collectively owns about 37% of the voting shares of stock, will support the sale.
“We believe the combination of our businesses will deliver immediate and compelling value for NorthState’s shareholders and customers,” Royster Tucker III, president and chief executive officer of NorthState, said in a statement.
“Segra is an outstanding company that will continue to grow our network footprint in the (Triad) and provides a great fit for our growing IT services business.”
Tim Blitz, Segra’s chief executive, said both companies “have great histories of infrastructure, innovation and service.”
