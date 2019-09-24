WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has issued a rule that will make overtime pay available to 1.3 million additional workers, though the proposal replaces a more generous one advanced by former President Barack Obama.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that it is raising the salary level that companies will have to pay overtime to exempt workers from $23,660 a year to $35,568 a year. Americans earning less than that amount will typically be paid time and a half for any work over 40 hours a week.
The new rule will benefit retail, fast-food restaurant, and home health care workers, as well as other lower-paid workers. Many employees in those industries have been paid just above the $23,660 threshold, which has been in place since 2004, and then required to work overtime without extra pay.
Under Obama, the Labor Department proposed raising the threshold to more than $47,000, which would have made nearly 5 million more workers eligible for overtime. That rule, however, was struck down in court after being challenged by states and business groups.
WeWork CEO stepping aside amid questions
NEW YORK — WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is stepping aside amid questions about the company’s finances and his personal antics.
The New York-based company, which runs trendy communal office spaces, said Neumann will remain on its board as non-executive chairman. WeWork’s Artie Minson, formerly co-president and chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, formerly vice chairman, will become joint CEOs of the company.
Neumann co-founded WeWork in 2010 with one shared office in Manhattan. It now operates in 111 cities worldwide and serves 527,000 members.
Skepticism about WeWork’s business model mounted after the company delayed a planned initial public offering earlier this month.
WeWork’s revenue has risen sharply, reaching $1.8 billion in 2018.
But the company’s losses have mounted almost as quickly, reaching $1.6 billion last year.
