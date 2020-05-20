I was an accomplice in black jogger’s death
Who killed Ahmaud Arbery, the young man shot while jogging through a Georgia neighborhood? Two white men.
Want to know who else killed Arbery? I did.
When I moved my purse because I saw a black man coming.
When I called the police because I saw a black person in my neighborhood.
When I protested the new school district that put too many blacks in my kids’ school.
When I told my child she could not go to play with her black classmate.
When I laughed at the joke with the n-word in the punch line.
When I told my friends I’m so tired of hearing about race.
When I ridiculed black people’s names, grammar, pronunciation, music and more.
When I claimed I was never taught discrimination because my parents weren’t racist — in our all-white neighborhood, all-white school and all-white church.
When I told my preacher who rebuked racism to stop preaching politics.
When I said slavery ended 150 years ago and they got civil rights 50 years ago, so what is the problem?
I killed Arbery, by blindness to my own implicit bias and by denying the existence of systemic racism in our culture. Did you kill him, too?
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
Louis DeJoy will bring talent, integrity to job
I read with interest James Jackson’s letter (May 15) concerning Louis DeJoy’s appointment as U.S. postmaster general. There is no one more capable of this assignment. Louis started a logistics company from scratch and developed one of the most successful logistics companies in the U.S. He did not seek this assignment but was recruited because of his ability.
We are very fortunate that someone of his talent and integrity would accept this challenging assignment. Our country and the Postal Service will be better because of Louis DeJoy.
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
DeJoy is well-regarded as a business leader
Regarding your May 11 editorial, “USPS forever”: The problems at the U.S. Postal Service have little to do with the pandemic. Despite that, the Postal Service received $10 billion in additional borrowing authority in the March 27 stimulus measure. On May 8, the USPS said it “expects that it will have sufficient liquidity to continue operating through at least May 2021.” It does not need another bailout but rather to work with Congress over the next year to restructure operations and implement a new business model. In fact, the Government Accountability Office, Congress’ independent auditor, stressed this in a study it issued, also on May 8.
Louis DeJoy’s highly regarded business acumen will provide a jolt of fresh thinking and energy to the Postal Service, as it recovers and thrives. He has served the Postal Service as a contractor and built a business that created 9,000 jobs despite strong competition. Yes, he gives to political causes, but he is also a widely respected philanthropist. We should all welcome and encourage him as the next postmaster general.
Paul Steidler
Arlington
The writer is a senior fellow at the Lexington Institute, a public policy think tank in Arlington, Va.
Magnolia filled void for Caswell residents
As a first-time mother, I would like to thank Cone Health for the support that its partnership has provided for Magnolia Birth Center in the last three years. This successful partnership has resulted in healthy and happy mothers, babies and fathers. Magnolia has been especially important to me and my family because we live in Caswell County and don’t have the luxury of many maternity care options. We found MBC, and though it was a lengthy drive, we eagerly chose the team there to care for us.
We also greatly appreciated the in-home visit within 48 hours of our daughter’s birth. That allowed us to be comfortable and to rest without having to search far and wide for immediate care. We understand the need for continual support, but we believe that our community needs a strong partnership between Cone and MBC for more successful stories, just like mine.
Emily Wyrick
Reidsville
A very ruff review
I was speaking to my dog Bailey about reader Tom Kirby-Smith’s May 15 letter, in which he stated, “Dogs of America ... you have a friend in the White House!” Bailey’s response? “With friends like Trump, who needs enemies?”
Antolin (Tony) Saiz
Summerfield
