BOSTON — The former chairman of a global law firm was sentenced Thursday to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT exam.

Gordon Caplan, 53, of Greenwich, Conn., pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors. He is the fourth parent to be sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal .

Authorities say Caplan paid $75,000 to a college admissions consultant who then bribed a test proctor to correct his daughter’s ACT answers last year. Caplan said he kept the arrangement hidden from his daughter, who is now a senior in high school.

Caplan also was sentenced to a year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $50,000 fine.

Caplan’s payment was on the upper end for parents who hired admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to cheat on their children’s college entrance exams. Other parents paid as much as $400,000 to get their children into elite universities as fake athletic recruits.

Before his arrest, Caplan was co-chairman of the law firm Willkie, Farr and Gallagher in New York. He was placed on leave over the scandal and later resigned.

