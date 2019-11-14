GREENSBORO — Downtown is forming a new strategic growth plan and it wants your help.
The downtown advocacy organization Downtown Greensboro Inc., along with the City of Greensboro and Guilford County, are working with consulting firm MIG to form a new strategic 2030 Vision Plan that will shape downtown for the next 10 years.
To help do that, the public is invited to attend one of two community input workshops with DGI president Zack Matheny and MIG officials.
The drop-in workshops are 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at SouthEnd Brewing at 117-B Lewis St. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Triad Stage Lobby at 232 S. Elm St.
Participants will learn about emerging ideas and recommendations for the 2030 Vision Plan and will be asked to provide feedback and offer suggestions.
Several stations will present what’s being proposed, including “big moves” for downtown Greensboro.
Team members will be on hand to discuss ideas and answer any questions.
For additional information on the 2030 Vision Plan, visit downtowngreensboro.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.