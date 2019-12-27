TODAY’S GAMES

Men’s Basketball

Noon: Alabama A&M at Notre Dame (ACC Extra)

Noon: Cornell at Penn State (ESPNU)

Noon: Bryant at Maryland (Big Ten)

Noon: Cleveland Classic, West Virginia vs. Ohio State (FS1)

1:30 p.m.: Liberty at LSU (SEC)

2 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Illinois (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: Massachusetts-Lowell at Michigan (FS1)

3 p.m.: Kansas at Stanford (WXLV)

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at N.C. State (ACC)

4 p.m.: Navy at Virginia (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Cal State Bakersfield at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Iowa (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Hartford at Northwestern (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Lipscomb at Auburn (SEC)

5 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at VCU (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Indiana (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: Richmond at Alabama (SEC)

8 p.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan State (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

Noon: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)

2 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami (ACC)

2 p.m.: Appalachian State at UNCg(ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Duke at Florida Gulf Coast (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Virginia at Georgia Tech (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Florida State (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Florida State (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Providence at Villanova (FS1)

