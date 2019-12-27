TODAY’S GAMES
Men’s Basketball
Noon: Alabama A&M at Notre Dame (ACC Extra)
Noon: Cornell at Penn State (ESPNU)
Noon: Bryant at Maryland (Big Ten)
Noon: Cleveland Classic, West Virginia vs. Ohio State (FS1)
1:30 p.m.: Liberty at LSU (SEC)
2 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Illinois (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Massachusetts-Lowell at Michigan (FS1)
3 p.m.: Kansas at Stanford (WXLV)
4 p.m.: Appalachian State at N.C. State (ACC)
4 p.m.: Navy at Virginia (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Cal State Bakersfield at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Iowa (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Hartford at Northwestern (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Lipscomb at Auburn (SEC)
5 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at VCU (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Indiana (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: Richmond at Alabama (SEC)
8 p.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan State (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
Noon: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)
2 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami (ACC)
2 p.m.: Appalachian State at UNCg(ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Duke at Florida Gulf Coast (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Virginia at Georgia Tech (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Florida State (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Florida State (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Providence at Villanova (FS1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.