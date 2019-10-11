WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world’s two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.
The White House said the two sides made some progress on the thornier issues, including China’s lax protection of foreign intellectual property. But more work remains to be done on key differences in later negotiations, including U.S. allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market.
The U.S. and Chinese negotiators have so far reached their tentative agreement only in principle. No documents have been signed.
President Donald Trump announced the trade truce in a White House meeting with the top Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He.
While providing scant details of just what was agreed to Friday, the White House said Beijing has pledged to be more transparent about how it sets the value of its currency, the yuan. The administration has accused China of manipulating the yuan lower to give its exporters a competitive advantage in foreign markets.
Stocks rise on trade progress, S&P 500 notches weekly gain
The S&P 500 finished with its first weekly gain in four weeks Friday as investors welcomed a thaw in the punishing trade war between the U.S. and China.
Word of the trade concessions filtered out in the last half-hour of trading and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average 517 points higher, though the momentum faded near the close.
The S&P 500 index closed higher for the third-straight day, adding 32.14 points, or 1.1%, to 2,970.27.
The Nasdaq gained 106.26 points, or 1.3%, to 8,057.04. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market, climbing 26.54, or 1.8%, to 1,511.90. The indexes all notched gains for the week.
