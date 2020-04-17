What is allowed?
- Going to grocery, convenience or warehouse store.
- Going to pharmacies to pick up medications and other health care necessities.
- Visiting a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first).
- Going to a restaurant for takeout, delivery or drive-through service.
- Caring for or supporting a friend or family member.
- Taking a walk, riding a bicycle, jogging and being in nature for exercise — just keep at least 6 feet between you and others.
- Walking pets.
- Taking pets to a vet.
- Helping someone get necessary supplies.
- Receiving deliveries from any business that delivers.
- Attending weddings that meets social distancing and mass gathering rules.
- Attending funerals, if the gathering is fewer than 10 and they stay 6 feet apart.
- Traveling between residences for child custody or visitation.
- Going to a place of worship (among fewer than 10 people).
- Volunteering with an organization that provides charitable and social services.
- Going to work only in defined “essential” roles (see below).
