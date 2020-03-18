Kontoor Brands Inc. placed the most emphasis on stock awards in determining compensation for its top-five executives for fiscal 2019.
Kontoor, based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville, completed its spinoff from VF Corp. on May 23, focusing on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.
All five named executives worked for VF before the spinoff, which allowed for year-over-year comparisons in four instances. Each took on additional duties with Kontoor and received stock awards valued at least $1.15 million on the day they were awarded.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor's president and chief executive, received an 11.1% raise in salary during fiscal 2019 to $825,481. He received incentive pay of $656,250, down from $1.29 million when working for VF.
Where Baxter's main source of 2019 compensation came from receiving stock awards valued at $4.62 million the day they were awarded. By comparison, he received stock awards valued at $1.18 million in 2018.
Baxter also received all other compensation totaling $153,467, which included: $109,778 in a company matching contribution to the executive deferred savings plan II; $16,404 in a company 401(k) match; $16,127 for financial planning services; $6,971 for aircraft usages; and $4,087 for the cost of an annual physical.
Laurel Krueger, general counsel and secretary, made $462,712 in salary, a $225,000 bonus, $250,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.34 million. Krueger became a VF employee in January 2019.
Rustin Welton, chief financial officer, received a 21.5% raise in salary to $450,092, as well as $243,750 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.88 million.
Thomas Waldron, global brand president for Wrangler, received a 6.4% salary hike to $444,989, as well as $262,500 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.93 million.
Christopher Waldeck, global brand president for Lee, received a 7.2% salary hike to $423,931, as well as $262,500 in incentive pay and total compensation of just under $2 million.
Kontoor will hold its first shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. April 21 at Hyatt Place Greensboro/Downtown, 300 N. Eugene St.
There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
