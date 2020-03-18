Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE NC PIEDMONT AND COASTAL PLAIN, INCLUDING THE TRIAD, TRIANGLE, AND ROCKY MOUNT-WILSON. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU, AND BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS AT INTERSECTIONS AND ON-RAMPS AND EXIT RAMPS. &&