Spin-off and restructuring charges associated with Kontoor Brands Inc. becoming a publicly traded company contributed to a 45% decline in fourth-quarter net income.
However, adjusted quarterly earnings again beat analysts’ forecasts as the Greensboro jeans manufacturer entered its first full year as a publicly traded company. It has a major distribution facility in Mocksville.
Kontoor completed its spin-off from VF Corp. on May 23, focusing on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.
The report released Thursday reflects Kontoor’s financial performance while part of VF for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.
For example, Kontoor reported net income of $28.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with the jeanswear business within VF having $51.9 million in net income in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Diluted earnings were 50 cents.
The company took charges worth 47 cents in the quarter: 28 cents in "other adjustments" that reflected accounting changes and exiting certain distribution operations in India; and 19 cents related to exiting unprofitable markets in Europe, changes in its Central and South America regions business model, and loss of revenue from ending production for VF.
The company said in August it had shifted from a wholesale to licensed operation strategy in Argentina, Chile, Israel and Russia.
The average earnings forecast was 90 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Revenue fell 10% to $652.6 million, while total costs and operating expenses also were down 10% to $594.1 million. Interest expense was at $13.9 million, compared with $192,000 while a part of VF a year ago.
Kontoor continued to feel the ripple effect from a major U.S. retail customer entering bankruptcy protection in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Wrangler sales fell 6% to $417 million, while Lee sales were down 12% to $201.6 million. Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were off 36% to $34 million.
U.S. sales declined 8% to $517 million, while international sales fell 17% to $136 million.
Kontoor’s income-tax expenses were $15.1 million, compared with $20.6 million a year ago.
The federal corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Kontoor, Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife Ltd. and Unifi Inc.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
Kontoor's initial fiscal 2020 guidance includes a flat projection for revenue after adjusting for continuing restructuring changes that are expected to contribute to a year-over-year decline in the first half.
Fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings are projected in the range of $3.55 to $3.65, down from $3.84 in fiscal 2019.
