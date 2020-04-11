Only one family member should go to the store, preferably someone not in a high-risk category. Don’t use the occasion for the whole family to “get out of the house.” Bringing children isn’t a good idea, as they may not be as observant with face-touching and hand-washing.
SOLO SHOPPING
Cassandra Sherrill
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
'We've got to do better.' Cellphone data may reveal whether N.C. stay-at-home order works. Rules can be tightened, governor says.
-
Guilford residential care center has 'ongoing outbreak' of COVID-19
-
Hooters laying off 416 employees at 14 company-owned NC restaurants, two in Triad
-
Reidsville issues order on social distancing, maximum business occupancy, and limits gatherings to 10 in wake of coronavirus pandemic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.