Rules for stores
Essential retail businesses must:
- Set limits of how many people can be in a store at one time, five people per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of fire marshal posted occupancy limits
- Mark 6 feet of distance for areas where people gather like checkout lines
- Use specific cleaning measures for retail stores
They're also encouraged to:
- Implement hygiene recommendations for employees and customers, like hand sanitizer at the doors and face coverings for workers
- Establish designated shopping times designated for high-risk groups
- Created barriers between customers and employees at checkout
- The Order states these requirements will last for thirty days unless extended by further executive action.
