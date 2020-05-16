hope-alana (copy)

teen empowerment conference

Today, you have another chance to increase your faith, love someone deeper and become the best version of yourself.

I know this pandemic feels like forever, but it's only temporary. Just remember to find and embrace the silver linings in this moment and dance until your heart overflows with joy.

— Alana V. Allen, founder and executive director of I Am A Queen

 

— Compiled by Nancy McLaughlin

