Today, you have another chance to increase your faith, love someone deeper and become the best version of yourself.
I know this pandemic feels like forever, but it's only temporary. Just remember to find and embrace the silver linings in this moment and dance until your heart overflows with joy.
— Alana V. Allen, founder and executive director of I Am A Queen
