VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The first stage of an extradition hearing for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei started in a Vancouver courtroom Monday, a case that has infuriated Beijing, caused a diplomatic uproar between China and Canada and complicated high-stakes trade talks between China and the United States.
Canada’s arrest of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, in late 2018 at America’s request enraged Beijing to the point it detained two Canadians in apparent retaliation.
Washington accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 47, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.
Meng, who is free on bail and living in one of the two Vancouver mansions she owns, denies the U.S. allegations. Her defense team says comments by President Donald Trump suggest the case against her is politically motivated.
“We trust in Canada’s judicial system, which will prove Ms. Meng’s innocence,” Huawei said in a statement as the proceedings began.
Police: Man killed 2 Honolulu cops, burned down house over eviction
HONOLULU — A Hawaii handyman with a history of run-ins with police and neighbors faced eviction when he stabbed his landlord and killed two officers before the house he and two women were believed to be inside burned, authorities and neighbors said.
Police responding Sunday to a call for help at the location found a woman stabbed in the leg and resident Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, began shooting, killing Officers Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year veteran, and Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year veteran, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said.
Police suspect Hanel, who was in his 60s, and two women who have not been identified were inside the house when it caught fire. They were presumed dead.
The fire destroyed seven homes and left others damaged. As it raged, the sound of dozens of apparent gunshots rang out.
Ballard said no other officers were injured, but authorities were investigating whether ammunition, incendiary devices or explosives contributed to the intensity of the blaze. The apparent gunfire prompted authorities to initially prevent firefighters from approaching.
China confirms deadly virus can spread person-to-person
BEIJING — The head of a Chinese government expert team said Monday that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus, a development that raises the possibility that it could spread more quickly and widely.
Team leader Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert, said two people in Guangdong province in southern China caught the virus from family members, state media said. Some medical workers have also tested positive for the virus, the English-language China Daily newspaper reported.
The announcement capped a day in which authorities announced a sharp uptick in the number of confirmed cases to more than 200. China’s leader called on the government to take every possible step to combat the outbreak.
In Geneva, the World Health Organization announced it would convene an Emergency Committee meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak warrants being declared a global health crisis. Such declarations are typically made for epidemics of severe diseases that threaten to cross borders and require an internationally coordinated response
The spread of the viral pneumonia comes as the country enters its busiest travel period, when millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Astronauts replace batteries on International Space Station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A pair of spacewalking astronauts successfully wrapped up battery changes outside the International Space Station on Monday, completing a job begun last fall.
NASA’s Jessica Meir and Christina Koch installed the last new battery in a set of six launched to the orbiting lab in September. They also removed two old batteries in their second spacewalk in under a week to upgrade the station’s solar power grid.
This marked the women’s third spacewalk together. They conducted the world’s first all-female spacewalk last October, replacing a failed charging device that bumped the battery replacements into this year.
The women had just completed the battery work when Koch deployed the hand controller on her emergency jet pack, called a Safer. Meir hurried over to get the controller in its proper place. Koch called her “my hero.”
Koch has been aboard the space station for more than 10 months, the longest single spaceflight by a woman. She returns to Earth in just over two weeks.
The Associated Press
