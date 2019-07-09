RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators have altered a bill that would change the way Duke Energy’s electricity rates are set in an attempt to dilute the intense criticism over one of the most talked-about proposals of the legislative session.
Senate Bill 559 would allow the N.C. Utilities Commission to set electricity rates for up to three years for Duke Energy, rather than set rates more frequently. The commission now sets rates for the power company about once a year. Duke Energy asks for specific increases, and the utilities commission decides whether they are justified. It’s rare for utilities to get all they want.
Proponents say the change will allow Duke Energy to improve its planning, while critics say the proposal will allow the company to soak customers and pad its profits.
A change approved in the N.C. House Rules Committee on Monday would have Duke Energy invest all returns up to 1.25% over those authorized by the utilities commission in projects that the bill’s supporters said would help low-income communities. The bill requires the utility to reimburse customers if its returns are more than 1.25% higher than authorized.
Returns up to 1.25% more than guaranteed “would go to affordable housing and job creation,” said the chairman of the rules committee, state Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett County.
The bill has been one of the most heavily lobbied this session. Duke Energy has been working to get the bill approved, while groups representing energy customers have bombarded legislators with emails asking them to reject it.
Appalachian Voices and NC Warn took out full-page newspaper ads targeting state Sen. Dan Blue, the chamber’s Democratic leader and one of the bill’s main sponsors.
State Rep. Ted Davis, R-Wilmington, said Monday that he had received “emails and texts and emails and texts” about the bill. He wanted a response to the allegations that the bill would be a windfall for Duke Energy while its customers suffer.
“It’s important that we clarify this,” Davis said.
Critics said the changes approved Monday would still allow Duke Energy to profit from fast-rising electricity rates.
Duke Energy spokesman Tim Pettit said the amendment “addresses a lot of questions people had.”
If the full N.C. House approves the bill, it would go back to the N.C. Senate. The Senate would have to agree to the changes before it could go to Gov. Roy Cooper.