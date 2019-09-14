CHARLOTTE — Michael Jordan has agreed to sell a large piece of the Charlotte Hornets to two New York-based investors, a sale expected to close in the next few weeks that was first reported by the Observer.
A source familiar with the deal said it does not involve the former NBA Most Valuable Player giving up majority ownership of the NBA franchise. Jordan controls about 97% of Hornets equity, two sources confirmed.
Jordan is bringing in Gabe Plotkin, a founder of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, a founder of DI Capital. Both prospective owners must be approved by the NBA, but that process is already underway and the sale is expected to close quickly, a league source confirmed.
Jordan paid Bob Johnson about $180 million in 2010 to take majority control of the expansion franchise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.