MEXICO CITY — Untold thousands of women across Mexico stayed home from work and school Monday as part of a strike billed as “A Day Without Women,” hours after an unprecedented number of them filled the streets to protest rampant and rising gender violence on International Women’s Day.
Central streets in the capital were eerily empty of women and girls throughout the day. Mostly men could be seen walking to offices, getting off buses or lining up to buy coffee. At least some metro ticket stations were closed, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference was dotted with empty seats as female journalists joined the strike as well.
The idea was to become invisible for a day so that coworkers, bosses, boyfriends, husbands and in some cases children reflect on the absence of each participating woman. Some also swore off social media until Tuesday.
It is about “showing, socially ... how valuable we women are, our contribution, and what would happen if one day we were not around. In all aspects: as homemakers, as workers, as consumers,” said Lluvia Flores Gómez, 40, who was sipping coffee and reading a book on the couch at home in the historic downtown instead of going to work. The street outside, normally bustling at that hour, was all but deserted.
Flores shuttered her bakery in observation of the strike, though she said her employees — all women — would be paid for the day. She said it was important to call attention to all the ways women are under attack in Mexico — not only murder, disappearance and rape, but also home and workplace discrimination and lack of equal opportunity.
“The point is for there to really be a loss, that is, for this day to happen without us. ... It had to be something like this, radical and cutting, so that the loss for everyone would be seen,” she said.
