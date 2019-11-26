What we do: Support area families with individual mentoring, academic coaching and family coaching.
Wish list: Activity vouchers/gift cards/tickets/memberships for mentors and mentees to do activities (science centers, children’s museums, trampoline parks, laser tag), Office Depot gift cards for office supplies, Michael’s gift cards for training and group mentoring supplies.
To donate: 336-346-3229 or www.121mentoring.org.
