Shootings: Why keep looking for motives?
Every time there is a mass shooting, I hear the phrase, “Police are still looking for a motive.” Maybe we’re looking in the wrong place.
While we continue to search for individual motives for these terrible crimes we are ignoring the state of the society in which we live, which serves as collective motivation for these acts of self-destruction: “a social condition of instability resulting from a breakdown of standards and values or from a lack of purpose or ideals.”
Sound familiar? This condition, called anomie, defined by Emilie Durkheim in the early 20th century, was linked to suicide rates in different countries; a high degree of instability in a country was connected to high suicide rates. When a social system is in a state of anomie, common values and common meanings are no longer understood or accepted, and new values and meanings have not developed, resulting in more individuals feeling a sense of futility, lack of purpose, and emotional emptiness and despair. Unfortunately, these same individuals have access to weapons of mass destruction, so they can take a lot of other people down with them.
Julia Nile
Greensboro
Duke Energy should pay for its mistakes
I was taken aback by Duke Energy’s insinuation in a May 12 News & Record op-ed that the company’s customers are culpable in its decisions to manage coal ash improperly for the last several decades. To argue that customers need to pay up now because they benefited from the inexpensive power Duke’s coal plants generated implies that customers somehow knew that Duke was eschewing prudent storage methods.
Likewise, Duke’s assessment that the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s order to excavate coal ash is “extreme” is a view shared by, well, no one. Duke is alone in this perspective. Furthermore, the notion that Duke is appealing the decision to save customers money is disingenuous. First, customers should not be billed for cleanup costs. It’s Duke’s error, for which shareholders should pay. Second, customers would be penalized by Duke’s inaction, paying far higher costs for a cleanup project than for what should have been ongoing maintenance.
The utility does not hesitate to request rate increases for all manner of projects and could have raised rates to manage coal ash at the time. Duke Energy should accept accountability for its actions, comply with the state’s order, absorb cleanup costs, and make sure that it handles this and all other operational issues prudently moving forward.
Billy Sewell
Jacksonville
Muirs Landing issue was always the traffic
Construction has begun near my home on the Muirs Landing Apartments, and traffic conditions are about to get a lot more dangerous for those of us in the area. Drivers routinely ignore the speed limit and come barreling down Muirs Chapel — they will now be posing a threat to my new neighbors in the 72-unit apartment complex, as well as those of us who already live with this dangerous driving on a daily basis.
This time last year, I was angry at City Council member Michelle Kennedy for skipping multiple meetings with myself and my neighbors over our concerns. I was angry at another council member, Goldie Wells, for her callous comments in Margaret Moffett’s April 28, 2018, article suggesting that my neighbors and I don’t want to “live next to us (sic?) who don’t look like us.”
When I read her comments I was infuriated by the implications of her words. Here was a politician who does not know me, and to my knowledge did not meet with my neighbors, implying that our objections to the development were somehow malicious. The issue has always been traffic. What action is being taken by the council to ensure my safety and the safety of my current and future neighbors?
Rachel Sanders
Greensboro
CEOs need to share success with workers
There’s no question in my mind that the CEO is the driving force behind any company and he or she deserves to be rewarded. However, when corporations end up with billions of dollars and the CEOs keep much of it for themselves this is why employees strike and join unions.
I do not understand why a corporation will not give to its employees a portion of that excessive money. Please tell me what the ex-wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is going to do with $35 billion and what is Bezos going to do with his fortune? Wouldn’t it be great if employees got a share? After all, they helped make it.
My wife passed away the day after Christmas 2018 and everything she owned is still here, meaning you cannot take it with you. Think about it.
Jess Grassi
Greensboro