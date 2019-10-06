Private liquor stores would hurt the city
Earlier this year, state Reps. Jon Hardister and Pricey Harrison were among the four primary sponsors of HB 971, which would eliminate the ABC system and privatize the retail sale of liquor. This would negatively impact our city, especially east Greensboro. For example, the bill would permit a liquor store every 1,500 feet. That is more than 1,100 feet closer than the minimum separation for group homes in Greensboro.
Higher concentrations of liquor stores tend to be magnets for criminal activity, putting greater pressure on local law enforcement. We also note that private liquor stores tend to prey on minority neighborhoods. One need only look at urban areas in other states with private liquor stores to understand what major corridors in east Greensboro could become if HB 971 were to pass.
We are disappointed that two Guilford County representatives would sponsor this bill without first speaking with local elected officials and community organizations. It is unclear whether they even discussed HB 971 with the other members of the Guilford delegation before filing it.
For these reasons, we, the members of the Greensboro Men’s Club, vigorously oppose HB 971 and any other efforts to completely privatize liquor sales in North Carolina.
Frankie Jones
Greensboro
This letter is submitted on behalf of the Greensboro Men’s Club.
Adults have failed, dismally, on climate
Issued from her perch of adult crystal clarity, Barbara Moran’s condescending climate crisis apologia (letter, Oct. 1) provides to doubters/deniers a comforting palliative and escape hatch from harsh, existential realities.
We can readily acknowledge the near-universal human quest for a “better life” of greater abundance and creature comforts. However, here is where we have dismally failed: We have been blind, deaf, mute and dumb and dumber in acknowledging the devastating consequences and costs all along the way of that innate quest.
Instead, through innocent ignorance or self-absorbed, neglectful design, we have been fouling our only nest, literally to the point of our threatened extinction.
By all means let us just toss to the wind the simplistic, naïve counsel of youth. Bless their sweet hearts, what can they know?
Well, they can know that we adults are those who in Greta Thunberg’s penetrating and insightful words lack the “maturity” and gumption to save our planet from ruin. “Out of the mouth of babes and suckling’s hast thou ordained strength” (Psalms 8:6); “And a little child shall lead them” (Isaiah 11:6).
An epitaph: In their arrogance grown “weary,” they refused to heed the unlikely prophet’s voice.
E. Jackson Harrington Jr.
Greensboro
Story about abortions misleads with its stats
Remember the saying: “Statistics don’t lie, but liars use statistics”? “Fake news” also uses statistics to disguise the effect and repugnance of the abortion industry. An example: The Sept. 19 Associated Press article in the News & Record, “U.S. abortions at lowest level since 1973,” gives us the false impression that each year abortions have gone down appreciably. The article reports that “the number and rate of abortions across the U.S. have ‘plunged’ to their lowest levels ...,” seemingly corroborating these terribly misleading statements.
Yes, 862,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2017 are “down from 926,000 in 2014.” Sounds good. We’re down to only 862,000 innocent, defenseless, unborn babies being “terminated” each year at Planned Parenthood facilities, etc.? Good? Improvement? A 7% decrease is certainly not a “plunge,” particularly considering that 862,000 babies were not spared the death sentence.
No one has ever been killed at an NRA facility. That’s not so at Planned Parenthood facilities. Our concerns and our priorities are terribly misplaced.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Negligent residents trash recycling process
I don’t understand how, day after day, people are contaminating recycling bins with trash, when there are signs everywhere and marked cans provided specifically for recycling. Every single bin I look at is contaminated, as it is every time I go somewhere.
In the specially marked bins, there are constantly paper bags, plastic bags, cardboard and even a waxed milk carton, even though that they are clearly marked “no paper bags, plastic bags or cardboard.” In the plastics bin, there are hundreds of items that aren’t recyclable, like hard plastic, food trash, Styrofoam, etc. I am not sure I want to continue recycling because I feel that almost nobody else does, if the bin is already mixed it will just end up at the landfill because the workers at the recycling plant are not going to sort it.
So I urge you to take the time to recycle properly.
Adam Wammock
Pleasant Garden
