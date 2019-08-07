High-capacity guns should banned again
I’m not anti-gun. However, for years I’ve thought the 1994 ban on high-capacity weapons should be reinstated immediately.
It doesn’t ban current ownership; it only prevents additional weapons or high-capacity magazines from being manufactured or imported. These items would once again become extremely expensive to purchase. And that would stop disturbed individuals from having unlimited access to $400 high-capacity, semi-automatic weapons.
Every “collector” will already have one of these weapons. But if AK’s and AR’s go back to costing $2,000-plus, it would greatly limit easy access. Another desperately needed action would be to make the permit and FBI background check required to purchase a handgun in North Carolina a national requirement for handguns and high-capacity rifles. Some states have few, if any, requirements.
Many legal owners are concerned that any new law would require confiscating existing weapons. That would be difficult, if not impossible, and would chafe Second Amendment supporters. Compromise is needed or no change will come.
I believe that mental illness, disintegration of the family unit, lack of education and violent video games are contributing issues as well. But that’s another letter.
Thomas Statham
Greensboro
Stop selling weapons of mass destruction
This senseless killing has got to stop.
Why are our president and the Senate sitting silently by as white-supremacist radicals continue to demoralize our country?
Because the citizens won’t force a stand on the sell of weapons of mass destruction. The NRA is buying our government representatives for its own profit. Shame on them all. I plan to contact all gun sellers in Greensboro and personally visit their “stores” to see who is carrying these weapons. Then I hope citizens of our community will join me in rallying to against the sale of these heinous guns.
I am a grandmother of three and do not want their futures to be condemned by the vicious hatred that is condemning our country. May God bless and protect our country from this hatred, which will continue to build unless something stops it now.
Robyn Parsons
Greensboro
‘An eye for an eye’ is a very flawed vision
It might be an assumption on the part of Charles Davenport Jr. (“Time to dust off the death chamber,” Aug. 4) that “most of us” agree with lex talionis, the concept of justice being retributive.
“An eye for an eye,” found in the books of Exodus and Leviticus, derives from the Code of Hammurabi and was a guiding principle for restorative justice: application of and knowledge of the law tempered with mercy. “An eye for an eye” not only leaves the whole world blind,” as Gandhi has said, but is also a tempering of previous policies of “a life for an eye.”
Retributive justice, which Davenport says most of us support, teaches that making someone else feel a measure of our pain will make everyone feel satisfied; we will feel that justice has been served. I believe that Jesus calls us to embrace restorative justice, which seeks healing and wholeness.
Yes, I have lost loved ones to violence. Retributive “justice” would, I believe, leave me blinded in my relationships, both with God and with others.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
Greensboro
On Medicare for all, tariffs and more ...
Regarding the Democrats’ debates and Asheville police chief:
Compare these emergency room visits. In 1964 in Raleigh, I was given a semi-private room. Sixteen years later living in London — a free-Medicare-for-all country — I was put in a 12-person ward. If Canadian health care is so good versus ours, why do so many people come here to avoid long waits or for procedures not available there? Their medical resources are still strained. Though drug companies deserve appropriate criticism, what countries with socialized medicine develop as many needed, effective new drugs as ours? Be careful what you wish. You may get it.
Tariffs are taxes. The recent increases in tariffs on foreign imports are apparently passed to consumers through increased prices. Corporate income taxes are taxes. Some propose raising these from about 25% to as high as 90%, apparently making these additional funds available to help consumers. Why would corporations not pass these tax increases to consumers, as they apparently do with tariff increases?
Priorities. I read that the new Asheville police chief’s primary focuses will be on community relations and diversity awareness. Important, but I would have thought they would be on crime and law enforcement.
Bruce Raynor
Greensboro