Trust the post office with ballots? No way.
In response to James Bennett’s letter regarding mailing voter ballots (“Fiasco in Wisconsin shows need for mail ballots,” April 15) :
Mr. Bennett, if you want to really mess up voting, use the U.S. Postal Service.
Please allow me to enlighten you on the most incompetent organization in existence with actual examples:
1. I ordered stamps on April 3. The post office sent the stamps by Priority Mail. I received them on April 11.
2. I mailed a certified letter to Raleigh on Jan. 9. As far as the post office is concerned, the letter is still in the Greensboro distribution center.
3. I mailed a certified letter to Kansas City on Jan. 9. As far as the post office is concerned, the letter is still in the Kansas City distribution center.
4. When I order something online, the post office will take two to five days to get the package from the Greensboro distribution center to my house in ZIP code 27407.
The last package was shipped and received in one day by the Greensboro distribution center. Instead of going to the 27407 distribution center, the package went to the 27406 distribution center.
It went back to the main distribution center, and then to the 27407 center and, finally, five days later to my house.
Mailing ballots would be a disaster. Absolutely no voter would know if his or her ballot was counted in an election or not.
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
I heard your snarky put-down of my mask
I went to buy groceries in my mask today, and one couple thought I looked comical.
They said, so I could hear it, “Boy these masks look stupid! I won’t wear one.”
“I hope if I get it, I die quick!”
I hope they read this. My reaction is: If you don’t mind dying, that’s your choice.
But what if you get the virus without getting sick? That happens, people. Do you have no one whom you love? Whom are you willing to risk infecting and killing if you get this bug?
Just get a mask to use when you get gas or groceries. Who cares what it looks like?
If you know someone who thinks like that couple, please share this truth. It affects everyone.
Eric Harrington
Greensboro
Protesters were right to pray at local clinic
In the Easter Sunday Ideas section, the editor’s column involved “the burden of labels.”
In a letter to the editor that same day, a NextGen N.C. organizer, Andrea Stitzel (“Protesters have no right to violate order”), chastised the men who were conscientiously 6 feet apart, praying across from an abortion clinic in Greensboro, which compels me to point out an irony and a truth.
The burden of the label that she used in her letter was “anti-choice activists.”
These men were peacefully praying for the greater good: the health and souls of the pregnant women and children. Please watch the movie “Unplanned,” which speaks to this.
“Anti-choice activists” is a label so twisted in definition. Choice is the baseline in all situations; no one can be “anti-choice.”
We teach our children to be responsible for their choices. The Bible begins with Adam and Eve’s choice and reveals the Creator’s ever-present mercy. These caring men brought a choice of life because of their pro-life beliefs.
Please, NextGen members, visit Room at the Inn/Greensboro and see how they house and care for pregnant women in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking lives, and our country is united against it to minimize the number of deaths.
Abortion continues to be a greater pandemic in that it is taking 10 times more lives of future generations because we are not united against it.
Randal Romie
Greensboro
Plan for homeless puts them in danger
I am concerned about Guilford County’s current plan to assist people who are experiencing homelessness during this pandemic.
It proposes that people without homes live in shelters until they show symptoms of the virus and then moves them into isolation or quarantine in a hotel.
The CDC and HUD have directed communities to move people out of shelters before the virus spreads. There is money available through the CARES Act and FEMA to move vulnerable people into hotels.
Like Durham and Wake counties, we should be housing people in hotels before they get sick. To say that we don’t have the money because we have to wait to be reimbursed by FEMA is just an excuse for a dangerous delay that puts everyone at risk and assumes homeless people are expendable.
Please contact your county commissioner and ask him or her to revise the plan and house people before they get sick to prevent the spread of the virus and to care for people who are sick and have no place to quarantine. We can do better than the current plan.
“Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these, you have done it unto me” ((Matthew 25:40).
Marcia Foutch
Greensboro
