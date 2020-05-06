Pandemic worsens student hunger crisis
The pandemic has devastated graduate students as colleges are closed, jobs are cut and research is halted. This has left students pondering their futures with increased risk of food insecurity.
Even before the pandemic, I often asked myself, as an undergraduate and now a graduate student, “Do I pay for groceries or rent this week?”
Rent always took priority, and I would fall into the welcoming arms of my local food bank.
As many students struggle to meet their basic needs, grocery hoarding continues to stifle the availability of items many students rely on. Here are three ways you can help students in need: Students: Pressure your universities to tackle food insecurity for graduate students. An excellent example is Greensboro Graduate Student Association at UNCG that organized a fundraising initiative to help students purchase food and pressured the university to assist in their efforts. So far, they have distributed $25 gift cards to more than 150 graduate students.
Community members: 1) Only buy what you need and avoid purchasing bulk items that are eligible for food stamp benefits that students in need use; and 2) alternatively, help students by donating food to your local food pantries.
Megan Damico
Greensboro
The writer is a Ph.D. student in biology at UNCG.
The forecast is calling for a storm from China
Hurricanes are predictable. You see forecasts; you take cover. Now, another storm is brewing. But this one isn’t powered by high winds so much as by hot air.
Donald Trump is 100% predictable. He, Barr, Fox News and Senate suck-ups are poised to try to influence our hearts, minds, emotions and votes even though they all know that he’s failed to lead and marshal resources necessary to fight a pandemic.
Trump and friends are clamoring for economic and political war with China. They’re going to join hands and blame all our miseries on China. “They caused it. They did this intentionally. They want to bring us down. They, they, they ... ”
I don’t doubt that China is directly involved at some level. But they have nothing to do with Trump’s pathetic ineptness. The weapons he’ll use will be more trade and economic restrictions. He’s actually considering legal changes to permit us to sue China and demand financial compensation. That’s madness.
His plan is obvious: Use China to divert attention from our economy and his dishonest incompetence. He’ll stop at nothing to be reelected. An economic meltdown and thousands more deaths are no match for his thirst for power. The storm’s coming. Take cover.
Bill Shore
Greensboro
NASCAR gets to race while others suffer
People have lost jobs, businesses are closing for good; people have little to no money; groceries are hard to find; you can’t get a haircut or go to a spa. We’ve got to stay at home and, when we do go out, we have to stay 6 feet apart.
But we can have a NASCAR race! Watching millionaires drive around all day is not what we need. They will be social distancing in their luxury motor homes at the race tracks, while we have to stay in our homes.
If the television networks have so much money to give away, give it to people who are having a hard time making ends meet.
These millionaires and NASCAR will survive, but it is looking less likely that many of us will.
Our governor needs to put the people of this state before millionaires.
George McSherry
Graham
Tribute to our nurses was richly deserved
Thanks so much for the wonderful insert in Sunday’s paper celebrating nurses of the Triad — that’s so appropriate since this week is National Nurses Week.
I hope everyone took the time to read about each and every one in this section. What amazing people they are!
Not only are they working full time during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending time away from their families, but they have been doing this for years. They are some of the most caring, dependable, honest and compassionate individuals on Earth and they deserve our utmost appreciation.
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro
Lots are anti-Trump, but who’s for Biden?
As I read the almost daily installment of anti-Trump letters to the editor, I have yet to see a pro-Biden letter — not a one.
For those who want Trump out of office, Joe Biden is your last, best hope. Where is your support for him?
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
