Column’s end made my head explode
Charles Davenport has always peddled some pretty amazingly strange right wing ideas, but, Sunday’s column was a pure demonstration that he doesn’t even read his own words.
He calls Women’s History Month “A Month for Gender-Related Grievances.” He does concede that, “in many ways, (women) are superior to men.” Of course, he goes on to cherry-pick several policies that may or may not disadvantage women (saying nothing about the tons of policies that privilege especially white males, including most pushed by the current White House). What made my head explode was how he ended his piece: by imploring men to “pitch in once in a while.”
Are you kidding me? Pitch in? This work is your work, too. Why aren’t you doing half of it? You live in the house, you eat the food. This is even beyond your typical, condescending blather. But, then, I suppose you think I am just being an aggrieved woman.
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
Science Center’s laying waste to natural areas
I thank Hazel Landers for her March 10 letter pertaining to the Battleground District construction. In walking the Country Park loop I am appalled at the destruction of the environment. They have stripped bare to the red clay countless avian, animal, reptilian, insect and plant habitats for an “amusement park”?
The Greensboro Science Center (formerly the Natural Science Center) is supposedly a learning center and I can think of no better classroom to teach about the environment than the environment itself. I also am incredulous that the Science Center is planning on hosting an Earth Day Event — unless it pertains to how this construction has negatively impacted the Earth.
J. F. Dickerson
Greensboro
Market did right thing
Thank you to the High Point Market Board of Directors for postponing the Spring Market. It’s tough, but we all have an American and world duty to slow this virus down.
Eric Corns
High Point
Trump is the reason for sluggish response
Trump apologists will step forward and explain why America is behind nations like South Korea in dealing with the virus. Suppose everyone followed Trump’s example? The man has been exposed but initially does not get tested. He shakes hands with CEOs from major companies. He’s told people to go to work but does not order Republican officials who have self-quarantined themselves to go back to work. The CDC and NIH cannot make public statements that are NOT approved by the administration. He’s tried to hold American citizens hostage on a cruise ship, not because of health issues, but as he admitted himself, because releasing them would make his numbers look bad.
Trump refused to take responsibility for the failure, claiming it was unforeseen. How is it that other countries and even “lowly” nurses have foreseen it and he, a really stable genius, has not? Is it any wonder that Americans have lost faith in their government? Churches, the NBA, NCAA, concert organizers and other organizations have cancelled or postponed their events. Americans are brave enough to do what their government has failed to do.
Dan Flak
Greensboro
Rep. Hardister is costing constituents
My persistent concern about costly N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister is his conflicting two faces. One is public; the other is legislative. In public, young Jon gallivants around, appearing at news media-attentive ribbon-cuttings for businesses, social services agencies and community organizations. Well-meaning, deceptively attractive, suggesting support when his legislative persona contrasts markedly.
While basking in the attention at public events, Hardister supported the job-killing, business-thwarting House Bill 2 that cost Guilford County and North Carolina millions of dollars we needed. For years, his action flushed those dollars down the toilet of your choice.
What about the hypocrisy of Hardister’s recent presence at the opening of a child care facility in an African American neighborhood not even in his district? Yes, Jon wanted to be seen there, bless his heart, but he and his GOP handlers will not support Medicaid expansion that would support people needing that agency and other vital social services institutions, especially in the midst of coronavirus crisis.
Oh, yes, we’re all paying for Jon’s costly ways. Those regressive sales taxes on services and groceries pay for the tax cuts of the high-income bracketeers.
Let’s face it. We cannot afford Jon Hardister anymore.
Ivan Saul Cutler
Greensboro
