Much more is at stake than this presidency
A recent headline read “Trump’s fate now in Senate’s hands” (Jan. 15). I would say the fate of all of us and the fate of future presidencies are in the Senate’s hands. This president is erratic and unpredictable and has caused great harm here at home and abroad. Our allies don’t trust us, and dictators are emboldened. He is mean-spirited. He has been caught in many lies. None of this is impeachable.
However, the Government Accountability Office (not a liberal or conservative group but a government agency) now says he broke the law by withholding duly-appropriated congressional funds from a foreign nation. He also broke the law by refusing to cooperate with their investigation.
No one, including the president, is above the law. Over the course of many years, more power has shifted from the Congress to the presidency.
This is not good for our republic. One person was never intended to have this much power. We are supposed to have three co-equal branches of government. It is time for Congress to assert its power and rein him in.
I believe this president will be judged harshly by history. So will many who enabled him. He is corrupt and tends to corrupt everyone around him.
This is not about one party versus another. It is simply about right versus wrong. I hope, for the sake of future generations, that we do the right thing at this crucial moment.
Ruby Moffitt
Mebane
Local co-op grocer deserves local support
Deep Roots Market is our local food co-op that has served the community since 1976. It has offered local and organic products for more than 40 years. Deep Roots Market buys products from many local producers, supporting small local businesses and minimizing impact of shipping food from far away. Although it may be trendy to shop at a big-name grocer such as Whole Foods or Trader Joe or Earth Fare, Deep Roots is ours. The co-op’s business is hurting since these chain stores have come into the community. This local business is owned by us, and will survive only if people shop there for all of the delicious fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses, breads and meats.
There is a bulk section with the option of bringing your own container, which reduces waste. It hurts Deep Roots when people do not shop at the co-op. Let us show up to support the local economy!
Ann McCarty
Oak Ridge
Social, emotional learning do matter
The Jan. 17 story about grants to four Guilford schools, described two big themes: social and emotional learning, and science and technology. Interestingly, social and emotional learning was set off by quotation marks, but science and technology was not. This indicates that social and emotional learning is unusual, novel or less valuable than science and technology.
In fact, U.S. schools have always included social and emotional learning. The stated purpose of almost all schools, from the earliest private schools to today’s public schools, is to create contributing members of society. Saying the Pledge of Allegiance in school is a form of social education. Moral instruction, whether religious or secular, has been part of education for millennia. The original purpose of kindergarten was to teach social skills in preparation for upper grades. Counselors and social workers have been active in our schools for many decades. Most people remember their favorite teachers not because they were good at teaching equations, but because they helped us become better people by example or instruction.
Perhaps the recent craze for “STEM” above all and at all costs should be set off by quotation marks instead.
Craig Taylor
Greensboro
Duke Energy should not increase its rates
I applaud Duke Energy for agreeing to clean up their coal ash dumps. However, their plan to raise our rates is of great concern to everyone whose income is stretched to the limit already.
North Carolina enjoys some of the nation’s lowest electric rates. Keeping the state’s utilities affordable is important to both residents and the state’s economic growth. Cost-effective sustainable energy policy is essential, but I question certain items that will raise our utility rates — whether it is banning natural gas use, the premature closing of power plants, ceding control of the electric grid to the Federal government, or by joining a new bureaucratic nongovernmental grid operators.
When weighing Duke Carolina’s rate request, I urge the N.C. Utilities Commission to look beyond the amount of the rate increase and the allowable rate of return on company investments. More focus must be placed on how state policy decisions will impact customers, especially those of modest means.
If you are as concerned about Duke Carolina’s request to raise our rates as I am, please tell the Utilities Commission to do what is fair and reasonable by preventing over-earnings, and unchecked company spending that places undue burdens on customers.
Phoenix Harmony Putney
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.