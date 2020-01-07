Macy's Inc. said Tuesday it is closing its Hanes Mall store.
A clearance sale will begin this month and run about eight to 12 weeks.
The company said that an exact closing date has not be set because it will depend on the clearance sale.
The Macy's at Friendly Center will remain open.
"Macy’s previously shared this information with our valued colleagues," said Julianne Olivo, a media relations manager for Macy's. "Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources."
She said the decision to close a store is always a difficult one.
She added that "Macy’s is proud to have served the Winston Salem community over the past 30 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Friendly Center and online at macys.com."
The Macy's closing is the second major closing at Hanes Mall in the past year. Sears, another anchor store, closed in early 2019.
Story will be updated.
