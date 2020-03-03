Another round of Triad apartment complex purchases has resulted in ownership changes at three Guilford County properties.
The largest sale price of the three properties was the $18.25 million paid for Fox Hollow apartments in High Point by an affiliate of Strata Equity Group of San Diego.
The 13.9-acre complex at 177 W. Hartley Drive was built in 1987 and has 184 units.
Another Strata affiliate paid $16.3 million for Eastchester Ridge apartments in High Point.
The 12.5-acre complex at 2120 Chester Ridge Drive was built in 1980 and has 172 units.
It is Strata’s first apartment complex purchases in High Point. It owns Woodland Park in Greensboro and six properties overall in North Carolina.
The sellers in both transactions are affiliates of The Wilkinson Group Inc. of Atlanta.
In a separate apartment complex transaction, affiliates of a Colorado multi-family residential company Four Mile Capital LLC spent $8.7 million to buy Lot 1 within Landon Creek apartments in Greensboro.
The complex at 4495 Old Battleground Road was built in 2019 and had 72 units.
The seller was First Greensboro Properties LLC of Graham.
The three apartment complex sales continue a buying spree by out-of-state acquirers over the past 18 months in both Forsyth and Guilford counties.
In February, a Pennsylvania residential real-estate group paid $33.25 million to purchase the Reserve at Bridford apartment complex in Greensboro.
The buyer of the 232-unit, 22.14-acre complex at 1404 Bridford Parkway was an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. of Newton Square, Pa.
In December, The N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation spent $46.85 million on two transactions in Greensboro.
Meanwhile, in Forsyth, there have been at least 37 existing apartment complexes sold for a combined $378.2 million. Most have been sold to out-of-state buyers.
The largest in Forsyth involves the luxury West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem.
An affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC, an Alabama multi-family residential group, bought the 229-apartment complex for $52.5 million in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.