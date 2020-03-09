The spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus, is wreaking havoc on public health and the global economy alike — but if there’s any upshot, it’s that gas prices are diving and will likely continue to decrease, according to experts.
And there are only a few places in the country where it’s cheaper to buy gas than the Carolinas.
At an average of $2.01 per gallon, South Carolina is neck and neck with some of America’s biggest oil-producing states, Oklahoma and Texas, for who has the lowest prices to fill up your tank, according to data from AAA.
North Carolina is paying a little extra at the pump compared to its sibling to the south, topping off at an average of $2.20 per gallon. Still, both Carolinas are comfortably under the day’s national average, $2.38, the data shows.
Just one week ago, the average price for a tank of unleaded gas was $2.16 in SC, and $2.26 in NC.
It could be worth it to shop around a little. According to the app for GasBuddy, a tech company that specializes in tracking fuel prices, there are plenty of stations in either of the Carolinas selling gas for well under $2, while many are hovering around $2.10 or $2.20 a gallon.
Even with prices as cheap as they are, gas is only expected to get less expensive, according to GasBuddy.
“As the spread of the coronavirus induces panic on markets, oil prices have been walloped and motorists should avoid filling up as the plummet in oil prices starts showing up at their local gas station in the days ahead,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in the press release.
That means consumers could wait another week and save even more, as huge price cuts are likely ahead.
“The drop in oil is little comfort to those who’ve been watching the stock market fall, but gas stations have plenty of room to drop prices, in some cases nearly 25-35 cent drops over the next few weeks will happen,” DeHaan said in the press release.
