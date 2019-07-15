The Gateway YWCA property near downtown Winston-Salem has been bought for $3.15 million by a Charlotte-area megachurch that has been holding services at the facility.
A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday shows the buyer being EC Winston LLC, an affiliate of Elevation Church in Matthews.
The seller is listed as Young Women's Christian Association of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, based at 318 Indera Mills Court.
The property consists of the YWCA building and 8.26 acres. The YWCA opened in 2007, featuring the largest indoor aquatic center in the county. The YWCA announced in late May that it was permanently closing its aquatic center. It is not clear whether the closing of the center contributed to the sale of the property.
Officials from the Gateway YMCA and the church could not be immediately reached for comment about how the sale will affect YWCA operations.
Steven Furtick is the church's founder and pastor of the Matthews church. Elevation has 19 locations, primarily in North Carolina, including Greensboro.
When the Gateway YWCA opened in 2007, it was planned to be one of the anchors in a neighborhood revitalization plan to include shops, apartments, restaurants and businesses.
The Gateway YWCA had about 4,500 members as of early June.
YWCA officials said the closure was a financial inevitability after the pool area flooded in an August storm, causing $600,000 worth of damage to the facility.
The YWCA previously announced that it could not find a partner to help foot the repair bill — only $190,000 of which was covered by insurance — and that the pool would not reopen.
Instead the former aquatic center, at 1300 S. Main St., will be repurposed in the coming years as additional fitness space.
The indoor aquatic center included a 223,000-gallon competition pool, a 64,400-gallon warm water pool and a 2,300-gallon hot tub and spa, Fagg said.
It cost $362,000 each year to operate, not including unexpected maintenance and repairs.
In November 2015, an agreement went into effect that allows local YWCA members to use the facilities of all of the branches within the YMCA of Northwest N.C. Association.