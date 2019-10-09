Temptations in the Garden to be held tomorrow
This fun event featuring delicious food from area restaurants will take place on Thursday, October 10th from 6-9:p.m. at the Spray Mercantile Courtyard and Canal side, 413 Church Street, in Eden.
There will be a silent auction of food, art and history items – an elegant cake auction prepared by talented local bakers, music by Real Jazz and local artisans.
Your ticket entitles you to unlimited tastings, music and a great experience.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at the Eden Chamber of Commerce, 678 S. Van Buren Road.
For more information, call 336-623-3336 or visit the Eden Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Mark your calendars for The Raleigh Ringers
The Raleigh Ringers is an internationally-acclaimed concert hand bell choir based in Raleigh
Since its founding in 1990, The Raleigh Ringers has been dazzling audiences with unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music—including famous rock ‘n’ roll tunes arranged just for hand bells.
The choir will appear will perform in Eden at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 582 Southwood Drive.
Seating is limited, so purchase your $20 ticket as soon as you can.
To purchase tickets, contact Pam Cundiff at pam@travelconsultants.com
Planet Fitness
The $1 down and $10 a month online sale has been extended until Oct. 28.
Planet Fitness is set to open in Kingsway Plaza between Dollar Tree and Kingsway 4 Cinema, by the end of the year.
Join Planet Fitness by going to www.planetfitness.com.
Rockingham Community College
Need to complete high school? Get started now with free high school equivalency and adult high school classes. Enroll now for the fall. Call 336-342-4262 ext. 2146 for more information.
Stella’s Pizza
Home of the giant 28” pizza, Stella’s is located at 515 Morgan Road in Eden. They are open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday, noon to 11 p.m.
Call 336-623-5055 when you get your next craving for pizza.
Lily’s Nails
Professional nail care is offered at Lily’s Nails, 230 W. King’s Highway in Eden. They do acrylic, gel pink & white, shellac nails, SNS, spa pedicure, manicure, wax/tint eyebrows, lash lifts and mircoblading. They are open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call 336-623-4043 for your next nail appointment.
Rodan & Fields
Dierdre Moyer is the local Rodan & Fields executive consultant. Contact her at 336-613-1548 or email her at dim0301@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.