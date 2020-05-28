WINSTON-SALEM — A one-week pop-up consignment sale to benefit Ronald McDoanld House will start today at Anchored Treasure at 1117 Silas Creek Parkway.
The sale will run through June 7.
It features over 4,000 items from several consignees.
The sale is open today from 5 to 9 p.m. with a $5 admission.
Entry on all other sale days is free.
Additional hours for the sale are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 30-June 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 6 and 2 to 7 p.m. June 7.
Select items will be discounted half off June 6 and 75% off on June 7.
Methods of payment include cash or credit/debit card ($5 minimum purchase).
For details, visit Spring/Summer 2020 Sale Facebook page.
