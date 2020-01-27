Curly Harris was manager of the Woolworth store during the sit-ins. He went to work part time at Woolworth while in high school. He worked full time at the Durham Woolworth store while putting himself through Duke University. He managed Woolworth stores in various North Carolina and Virginia cities before coming to the Greensboro store in 1955.
Before the sit-ins, Harris had elevated the Greensboro store to 54th in sales among the nation’s 3,000 Woolworth stores. His lunch counter served more meals per day than any other Woolworth in the South. Harris retired in 1969, and he died in July 1999 at age 94. He had four children.
