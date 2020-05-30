It was near closing time Friday, and it was quiet inside Idol’s Gun Rack on Highway 66 in Kernersville.
A lone customer browsed the pistols inside glass cases while owner Chris Idol and three store employees waited for 6 p.m. to come and the store’s day to end.
That’s a far cry from the bustling business of mid-March, when the Gun Rack went through weeks of chaos. As the pandemic went from rumor to reality, panicked buyers cleaned out ammunition supplies and bought shotguns, rifles and handguns as fast as Idol could stock them.
“There for about three weeks, we were super busy. Super busy,” Idol said. “We had to do a lot of one-on-one with people who were just new to gun ownership. We had to do a lot of explaining, a lot of talking about gun safety, trying to talk them into going somewhere and getting some classes. Things like that.”
Idol paused a moment, his blue eyes focused as he remembered those customers.
“They weren’t all new owners,” Idol said, “but it was probably 40 percent first-timers and another 40 percent were novices, not first-time buyers but not avid shooters, either.
“I’ll remember the fear. That’s what it was: fear. I spent four years in the Marine Corps, and I ain’t never seen people stirred up like that. There were some people who came in here, and they were plumb scared.”
During the peak, Idol put limits on the amount of ammunition customers could buy. Supplies of 9mm, .45 and .223 caliber bullets were especially scarce. People without pistol permits who were unwilling to wait snapped up shotguns.
“It’s gotten better. I think people finally realized it ain’t the end of the world, so they’re not buying as much (ammunition),” Idol said, pointing to the fully-stocked end cap of a row of shelving. “All that right there is 9mm. Two months ago, that was hard to find. … It never got slow in here, but it got back to normal after a few weeks.”
Well, almost normal. This week was the first time Idol could walk across the parking lot, go into the Plaza Restaurant and sit down for lunch.
“You’d think with a Walmart cashier seeing 1,200 people a day,” he said, “that we could figure out a way to open the restaurants sooner.”
While the surge in business spawned by the pandemic has calmed, Idol and his staff talked about a brisk morning Friday.
“It felt normal right up until today, when we were busy on that wall right there,” Idol said, pointing over his shoulder to the semiautomatic sporting rifles and pump-action shotguns on display. “I wonder how much of (that business) was attributable to what’s going on up north in Minnesota. Fear is always the great motivator. It’s, ‘My neighbor’s house got broken into, so I need something.’ Or, ‘I heard something outside the house last night.’ This morning we were seeing people going this route or buying ammunition again.”
— Jeff Mills
No longer homeless but still struggling
Kim Barnes, who earlier this year was living on the cold streets, found herself in a nice hotel in April as local agencies looked for a way to safely house homeless people during the pandemic.
Barnes, who recently overcame substance abuse problems, said she was blessed to find the hotel program, funded by the city of Greensboro, the Interactive Resource Center and other nonprofits.
The program still houses 150 people in two hotels. But Barnes left the hotel about a month ago and moved in with her fiancee at the Summit Executive Center apartments on Summit Avenue. Again, she says she feels fortunate.
"It's a blessing to have a roof over my head and a shower and a bathroom and a microwave and a fridge and a bed," she said.
Still, she wants more. Her rent is $670 a month. That takes almost all of her $733 disability check and leaves her with little but food stamp assistance to live on. And her fiancee has been unable to find work during the economic crisis.
So Barnes continues to hope she can get a voucher for more affordable housing from the Greensboro Housing Authority. She plans to head Monday to the Interactive Resource Center to see if she can get on a list for housing vouchers.
In the meantime, she has been able to see two of her adult children and her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I wear a mask; she wears a mask," Barnes said.
— Richard Barron
