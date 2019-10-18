The U.S. Agriculture Department said Friday it has ordered a recall of seven chicken-pie and meatloaf products from MawMaw's Chicken Pies of Kernersville.
The department's Food Safety and Inspection Service unit said the products contained "misbranding" in the labeling, in particular that the products contain milk and soy that are not declared as potential allergens.
The Class 1 recall notice indicated that the health risk was "high."
These items have been shipped to retail locations in North Carolina. The company's website has not been updated to reflect the recall.
Julia Brown, the company's owner, said she sells to four mom-and-pop stores. Those include Musten & Crutchfield in Kernersville and The Budding Artichoke in High Point, as well as periodically at farmers markets in Greensboro and High Point.
The pies are available online at www.summerharvestnc.com at $140 for a five-count box set of the 33-ounce styles. The company also sells a 10-ounce serving.
The chicken pies and meatloaf "are all I do," Brown said. "It's not a product-safety issue at all, but a labeling issue.
"I had not labeled milk as an allergen even though the recipes call for just a trace at 0.005%."
The problem was discovered by federal inspectors during routine label-verification activities this week.
The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.
"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
Brown said it is likely that most of the affected products have been consumed since they were purchased.
Brown said she is afraid that the USDA recall could harm her business.
"I have been given permission to put a new temporary label containing the milk ingredient on the back of the pie, covering up the front label, to be able to sell newly baked pies," Brown said.
USDA officials could not be immediately reached to verify Brown's statement.
She said it would take her three weeks to get permanent new labels ordered from her supplier.
"There is absolutely no danger to the public," Brown said. "It will be the same pies, just a different label.
"I will pick up the pies under the recall and swap them out for those with the new label."
Consumers can contact MawMaw’s Chicken Pies for recall assistance at (336) 416-2334.
