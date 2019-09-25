A fan drinks beer during the first half of an NCAA college football game between North Carolina State and East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. There’s a growing trend at Atlantic Coast Conference football games: alcohol sales to the general public. Now everyone can enjoy their beverage of choice at most ACC stadiums, not just boosters and donors. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)