Walgreens will shutter nearly 40% of the clinics in its stores as the drugstore chain cuts costs and shifts to other businesses it believes will draw more people through its doors.
The company said Monday that it will close 150 Walgreens-run clinics by the end of the year, but it will keep open more than 200 that are run in partnership with health care providers.
Drugstore chains like Walgreens started years ago adding small clinics that dole out flu shots and handle relatively minor health issues. But analysts say the chains have struggled to make money off the clinics.
The chain also is working on partnerships with other companies to improve its food offerings. Walgreens said Monday that it also will open 100 locations for the weight-loss company Jenny Craig at stores nationwide, starting in January.
FCC considers turning off Huawei IT equipment
U.S. regulators are proposing to cut off funding for Chinese equipment in U.S. telecommunications networks, citing security threats.
The Federal Communications Commission will vote next month on a proposal to bar telecom companies from using government subsidies to pay for networking equipment from Huawei and ZTE. The move mostly affects small, rural companies, as larger U.S. carriers do not use equipment from those Chinese companies.
The agency also plans to seek comments on how to help carriers out financially if they’re required to redo their networks to get rid of Chinese equipment.
The U.S. government says Huawei poses an espionage threat, but has presented no evidence of its equipment being used for spying by the Chinese government.
Apple unveils new version of AirPods Pro
ATLANTA — Apple is offering a $250 version of its wireless AirPods Pro earbuds with a new design and noise cancellation feature.
AirPods have become one of Apple’s most popular products since it was introduced three years ago. The new design features three sizes of flexible ear tips rather than the hard plastic of the original AirPods. In addition to noise canceling, there’s a transparency mode that lets users listen to noise around them plus music.
Regular AirPods sold separately from iPhones cost $160 or $200 with a wireless charging case.
