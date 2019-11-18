DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union on Monday turned its bargaining focus to Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit automaker.
Ford workers ratified their contract Friday night, while the union settled with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike by 49,000 workers that shut down the company’s U.S. production.
Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said recently that automakers are in “different conditions” in terms of labor forces, hinting the company may be reluctant to follow the pattern.
The deal with Ford and GM gives workers hired after 2007 pay raises so they reach top UAW production wages within four years. It also gives temporary workers a path to full-time jobs within three years.
Workers hired after 2007 now are paid lower wages than workers hired before that, even though they’re doing the same jobs.
Huawei gets temporary reprieve from administration
The Trump administration has extended for 90 more days a limited reprieve on U.S. technology sales to Huawei.
The U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese tech company in May, deeming it a national security risk. That means U.S. firms aren’t allowed to sell technology to Huawei without government approval.
The limited reprieve renewed Monday applies to technology sales and transfers necessary for existing networks and services to continue to operate. It was not unexpected and represents the second such extension.
California sues Juul over marketing practices of e-cigs
WASHINGTON — California on Monday sued the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging that Juul Labs deliberately marketed and sold its flavored nicotine products to teenagers.
The lawsuit from California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul. California is the second state to sue the company, following a North Carolina lawsuit in May.
A Juul spokesman said the company’s intended customers are adult smokers, adding “we do not intend to attract underage users.”
