Vandalism:
Police charge 1 linked to damage at museum
GREENSBORO — An 18-year-old has been charged for the recent vandalism that occurred at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, police said.
Greensboro police said Raul Alberto Ochoa of Thomasville was arrested Thursday for the May 30 vandalism that followed protests over police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Ochoa was charged with felony inciting a riot and misdemeanor injury to real property. Footage of the incident shows a man walking with a group of protesters throw an object at the museum’s window.
Police said Ochoa was also served with warrants from High Point police related to a May 31 break-in at the Walmart at 2628 S. Main St. in High Point. He took electronics and damaged property inside the store. police said.
Greensboro police said Ochoa was served the warrants from Greensboro and High Point and was issued a $6,000 unsecured bail.
Incentives:
City Council mulls aid for two development projects
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council will consider granting incentives for two very different economic development projects on Tuesday.
First, City Council will vote on an economic development incentive of $314,771 for United Parcel Service, which is considering Greensboro for a $54 million expansion of its 3100 Flagstone St. distribution center that will add 141 jobs.
Council will also consider a $250,000 urban development investment grant and a $500,000 loan to a company that wants to build a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in an empty building at Freeman Mill Square shopping center, at the inFlorida Street and Freeman Mill Road.
