closings:
J.Crew, Eddie Bauer close stores at Friendly Center
greensboro — J.Crew and Eddie Bauer — two staples of Friendly Shopping Center — have closed their stores.
Dry Goods, which specializes in women’s fashion, is moving into the space vacated by J.Crew and lifestyle retailer Aerie will replace Eddie Bauer.
The shopping center also announced that Versona is opening in the space formerly occupied by Charming Charlie’s between AT&T and The Children’s Place.
Versona is a women’s fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories.
The first Triad location opened at Hanes Mall last year.
The Greensboro store is scheduled to open in February.
hiring:
Greensboro names new director of Transportation Dept.
greensboro — After a national search, Hanna Cockburn has been named director of the city’s Transportation Department, it was announced Monday.
Cockburn, who served as the city’s long range and strategic planning manager from 2013 to 2018, starts her new job March 16, according to a news release.
For the past two years, Cockburn has been working for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
lottery: Two large prizes from the weekend remain unclaimedraleigh — Two North Carolina lottery players could be getting big windfalls — if only they will claim them.
Their lucky tickets were worth up to $1 million after this weekend’s drawings, according to officials with the N.C. Education Lottery.
One lottery player’s luck can be traced to a convenience store in the western community of Whittier.
Across the state, someone stopped at a Lumberton convenience store and won the jackpot prize of $768,862 for the Carolina Cash 5 lottery game.
fatality: Man dies after being pinned under a truck at work siteWINSTON-sALEM — A Winston-Salem man died Monday afternoon after he was pinned under a truck in the 1400 block of Pleasant Fork Church Road, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. when Daniel Ray Boles, 54, of Pleasant Fork Church Road was standing a behind a 2000 Ford truck that was backing up to a ditch, Winston-Salem police said. A crew was working on the ditch.
Boles died at the scene.
fire: Roughly 10K chickens die in blaze at Yadkin County farmyadkinville — About 10,000 chickens were killed in a blaze at a poultry house in Yadkin County late last week.
Crews responded to the Yadkinville farm, about 25 miles west of Winston-Salem, and discovered the fire spreading near the feed silos, according to authorities.
The ventilation system was running at the time and it was thought to have caused the fire to move rapidly through the structure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.